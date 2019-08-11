. (Photo: .)

Ricky Schafer and three relievers gave the York Revolution a much-needed boost on Sunday afternoon.

York captured a 2-0 Atlantic League win at High Point in North Carolina.

The win stopped a mini-slide by the first-place Revs, which had lost two straight and four of the last five games. It salvaged the final game in a three-game set at High Point.

Schafer (2-1) got the win with six shutout innings, lowering his ERA to 3.77. He struck out five and walked three. Cesar Cabral, Josh Judy and Jameson McGrane each followed with one shutout inning. McGrane, who fanned two, now has 14 saves and lowered his ERA to 1.52.

Telvin Nash had two hits for York, including his league-high 32nd homer. He also leads the league with 77 RBIs. He's reached base in 27 straight games.

The Revs improved to 20-10 in second-half Atlantic League action and lead the Freedom Division by a game over Sugar Land (18-10), pending the Skeeters' game Sunday evening at Somerset.

York's road trip continues with three games at Long Island from Tuesday through Thursday. The Revs return home starting Friday for a seven-game home stand vs. Lancaster and then Southern Maryland. The York-Lancaster game Friday evening starts at 6:30 p.m. at PeoplesBank Park.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.