Henry Castillo, seen here in a file photo, belted a three-run homer on Sunday's in the York Revolution's 10-1 win over the New Britain Bees. (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF YORK REVOLUTION)

The York Revolution's historic second-half Atlantic League run continued on Sunday afternoon.

The Revs pounded out a 10-1 triumph at New Britain against the Bees.

The Revs ended their road trip at 7-0 and have now won eight straight overall, tying a franchise record. They've also piled up a club-record 11 consecutive road triumphs and are now 18-5 to lead the Freedom Division second-half standings. That is the best start to any half in York history.

The Revs have 3 1/2-game lead over second-place Sugar Land, which was set to play Lancaster on Sunday evening.

York has now won 14 of its last 15 series.

During its current eight-game win streak, York has outscored the opposition by a whopping 73-18 margin.

Sunday's victory: In Sunday's triumph, Daniel Minor (7-5) got the win, allowing just two hits over eight innings. He didn't allow any earned runs, while striking out five without a walk. He lowered his ERA to 3.97.

York pounded out 12 hits on the afternoon, including three each from Justin Trapp and Angelys Nina. Trapp scored two runs, while Nina scored two runs and drove in two runs. Two of Nina's hits were doubles.

Isaias Tejeda added two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored for York, while Henry Castillo homered and drove in three runs. Carlos Franco doubled and drove in two runs, while scoring once. Telvin Nash added a double to go with an RBI and a run scored.

The top eight batters in York's lineup on Sunday are all now hitting at .289 or higher.

The Revs will next try to keep the good times rolling at home. York next has a four-game series at PeoplesBank Park vs. the Somerset Patriots, starting at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

