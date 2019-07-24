. (Photo: .)

The Sugar Land Skeeters, at least for a little while, managed to slow down the York Revolution express.

The Revs, coming into this week's series vs. the Skeeters at PeoplesBank Park, had been the hottest team in the Atlantic League, going 29-7 since June 10.

Sugar Land, however, ended York's five-game winning streak with a 4-3 victory on Tuesday night.

Then, in the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday, Sugar Land earned a 5-0 seven-inning victory, ending York's streak of 11 straight series wins.

The Revs, however, bounced back in a big way in the second game of the twinbill, capturing an 10-2 triumph in another seven-inning battle.

The games had an announced crowd of 3,451 fans.

That leaves York at 9-4 in the Atlantic League second-half standings. The Revs lead the Freedom Division by one game over Southern Maryland (7-4) heading into the Blue Crabs' game Wednesday night vs. High Point.

In their 10-2 win, the Revs got a strong start from Duke von Schamann (5-3), who went six innings and didn't give up an earned run. He struck out four without a walk, lowering his ERA to 2.83.

York's offense pounded out 16 hits, paced by Isaias Tejeda (three hits, double, three RBIs, two runs), Carlos Franco (two hits, homer, four RBIs, run), Justin Trapp (three hits, two runs), Telvin Nash (two hits, double, two runs), Welington Dotel (two hits, run), Angelys Nina (two hits, RBI) and Zach Sullivan (solo homer).

Franco is hitting .378 for the season, while Tejeda is hitting .358.

In the first game, the Revs managed just six hits, including two from Dotel. Nash and James Skelton added doubles. Tejeda's 13-game hitting streak ended in the opener, as did York's streak of homering in 15 straight games.

Dan Minor (5-5) took the loss, allowing all five Sugar Land runs in his five-inning outing. Chase De Jong (1-0) dominated York to get the win. He pitched six shutout, four-hit innings, striking out seven without a walk.

The Revs have a day off Thursday.

Up next for York is a three-game weekend home series vs. New Britain. Game times are 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.