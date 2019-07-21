Story Highlights The York Revolution earned a 10-7 road win over New Britain on Sunday.

It was York's fifth-straight win. The Revs finished a 6-1 road trip.

York is 8-2 in the Atlantic League second half. They lead the Freedom Division.

Isaias Tejeda, seen here in a file photo, slugged two homers for the York Revolution on Sunday vs. New Britain. (Photo: YORK DISPATCH FILE PHOTO)

A phenomenal turnaround season continued for the York Revolution on Sunday afternoon.

The Revs rolled to a 10-7 triumph at New Britain.

York now sits at 8-2 in second-half Atlantic League action. The Revs own a 1 1/2-game lead over second-place Southern Maryland (6-3) in the Freedom Division.

The Revs have won five straight and finished a seven-game road trip with a 6-1 record.

With a three-game sweep vs. New Britain, the Revs have secured an 11th consecutive series win.

York trailed early on Sunday, 1-0, to earn its 17th comeback win of the season.

In Sunday's victory, York was powered by Isaias Tejeda, who finished with two homers, three RBIs and two runs scored. Tejeda upped his batting average to .354.

The Revs also got strong offensive performances from Carlos Franco (two hits, double, two RBIs, run), Telvin Nash (two hits, double, two runs), Angelys Nina (two hits, RBI), Zach Sullivan (two hits, run), Henry Castillo (double, two RBIs, run), Justin Trapp (double, RBI, run) and Welington Dotel (solo homer).

Overall, York pounded out 14 hits.

Julio Perez (3-1) got the win with an inning of shutout relief. He was one of six York pitchers used on the day.

Jameson McGrane gave up a ninth-inning run, but still collected his ninth save. His ERA stands at 1.69. The run ended a streak of seven straight scoreless outings for McGrane.

York has won 17 of its last 20 and is 29-7 since June 10, when the team sat at 13-30. The Revs (now 42-37 overall) improved to 21-19 on the road, having won 12 of 14 and 16 of the last 19.

York’s 14 consecutive games with a homer has broken the club record of 12 set in May 2016. The Revs have hit 28 home runs in those 14 games, including 16 during the road trip.

Tejeda extended his season-best hitting streak to 12 games.

York now returns for a six-game homestand at PeoplesBank Park vs. Sugar Land and New Britain. Monday's game vs. the Skeeters is set for a 6:30 p.m. start.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.