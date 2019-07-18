The York Revolution’s fortunes have taken a decided turn for the better in the last 4 1/2 weeks.
On June 10, the Revs sat at 13-30.
Since that time, they’ve gone 26-7, including a road doubleheader sweep of the Somerset Patriots on Thursday afternoon in New Jersey, 3-2 and 2-1.
York now stands at 39-37 overall, including a 5-2 mark in the second half of the Atlantic League season. The Revs are just a half game behind Southern Maryland (5-1) in the second-half Freedom Division standings.
York’s pitchers took center stage on Thursday, limiting Somerset to three runs and 13 hits in the two seven-inning games.
In the opener, Daniel Minor went five innings and allowed two runs in a no-decision. Reliever Cesar Cabral (2-1) got the win with an inning of shutout relief. Josh Judy pitched a shutout seventh for his seventh save, lowering his ERA to 1.82.
Telvin Nash had a solo homer for York, his 25th of the season. Henry Castillo drove in the other two runs.
In the second game, five York pitchers combined on a six-hitter. Julio Perez (2-1) got the win with two innings of hitless, shutout relief, striking out two and walking two. Jameson McGrane got his seventh save with 1 1/3 innings of one-hit relief, lowering his ERA to 1.52.
James Skelton and recently-acquired Zach Sullivan had solo homers for York. Nash and Justin Trapp each added two hits for York. Nash and Isaias Tejeda doubled.
York now goes on a three-game road trip to New Britain before returning home on Monday, July 22, for a six-game homestand vs. Sugar Land and New Britain.
Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.
