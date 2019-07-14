. (Photo: .)

After getting pounded for two straight nights, the High Point pitchers finally found a way to cool off the York Revolution hitters on Sunday afternoon.

The Rockers captured a 4-1 victory over the Revs in front of an announced crowd of 2,196 fans at PeoplesBank Park. The win prevented a three-game sweep by the Revs.

Sunday's High Point victory followed dominating York wins of 8-1 and 13-7 to open the Atlantic League second-half race.

Saturday's win was played in front of 6,312 fans. It was York's 11th win in 12 games. The Revs have earned nine straight series wins.

Sunday, Isaias Tejeda's seventh-inning homer accounted for all of York's scoring. Carlos Franco and Alvaro Rondon had two hits each for the Revs.

Duke van Schamann started and pitched 6 1/3 innings for York, allowing all four runs. Three Revs' relievers combined for 2 2/3 shutout innings.

York now goes on a seven-game road, starting with four games at Somerset, followed by three games vs. New Britain.