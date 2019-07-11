PHOTOS: Atlantic League All Star Game
The home run derby prior to the Atlantic League All Star Game at PeoplesBank Park in York City, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Taylor Rettew, right, of Conewago Township, talks to his son Cash Rettew, 4, as they look on at the M109-A6, a self-propelled howitzer made at BAE Systems in York, prior to the Atlantic League All Star Game at PeoplesBank Park in York City, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. The machine was on display as part of the, "built in York" promotion. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Mallori Doll, of Dallastown, cools off with her personal fan prior to the Atlantic League All Star Game at PeoplesBank Park in York City, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
From right, Penny Dzubinski, of Windsor Borough, takes a photo of Zach Gannon and Bryanne Gordon, both of Red Lion, with roaming Somerset Patriots mascot, Sparkee, prior to the Atlantic League All Star Game at PeoplesBank Park in York City, Thursday, July 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Local veteran and child cancer research advocate Bill Kohler participates in the home run derby prior to the Atlantic League All Star Game at PeoplesBank Park in York City, Thursday, July 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
A flyover follows the National Anthem prior to the Atlantic League All Star Game at PeoplesBank Park in York City, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
An audience looks on as ZOOperstars! Deion Salamander, left, and Harry Canary perform during the Atlantic League All Star Game at PeoplesBank Park in York City, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York County Special Olympic athlete Loretta Claiborne throws out the first pitch during Atlantic League All Star Game at PeoplesBank Park in York City, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Former Baltimore Orioles Brooks Robinson prior to the Atlantic League All Star Game at PeoplesBank Park in York City, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York Revolution's Ryan Dent Atlantic League All Star Game at PeoplesBank Park in York City, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Atlantic League All Star Game at PeoplesBank Park in York City, Thursday, July 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York Revolution's Telvin Nash stretches before the Atlantic League All Star Game at PeoplesBank Park in York City, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Atlantic League All Star Game at PeoplesBank Park in York City, Thursday, July 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York Revolution's Telvin Nash during the Atlantic League All Star Game at PeoplesBank Park in York City, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York Revolution's Jameson McGrane, left, and Telvin Nash prior to the Atlantic League All Star Game at PeoplesBank Park in York City, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York Revolution's Telvin Nash during the Atlantic League All Star Game at PeoplesBank Park in York City, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
A flyover follows the National Anthem prior to the Atlantic League All Star Game at PeoplesBank Park in York City, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Former York Revolution standout Corey Thurman prior to the Atlantic League All Star Game at PeoplesBank Park in York City, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Former Baltimore Orioles Brooks Robinson prior to the Atlantic League All Star Game at PeoplesBank Park in York City, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York County Special Olympic athlete Loretta Claiborne, left, talks with Doug Eppler, director of marketing and communications for York Revolution, prior to throwing out the first pitch during Atlantic League All Star Game at PeoplesBank Park in York City, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York County Special Olympic athlete Loretta Claiborne displays her jersey prior to throwing out the first pitch during Atlantic League All Star Game at PeoplesBank Park in York City, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Atlantic League All Star Game at PeoplesBank Park in York City, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Atlantic League All Star Game at PeoplesBank Park in York City, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
An audience looks on as ZOOperstars! Deion Salamander, left, and Harry Canary perform during the Atlantic League All Star Game at PeoplesBank Park in York City, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Atlantic League All Star Game at PeoplesBank Park in York City, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York Revolution's Telvin Nash strikes out during Atlantic League All Star Game action at PeoplesBank Park in York City, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Atlantic League All Star Game at PeoplesBank Park in York City, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Atlantic League All Star Game at PeoplesBank Park in York City, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    A monster crowd at PeoplesBank Park watched a York Revolution player win the Most Valuable Player honor at the 2019 Atlantic League All-Star Game on Wednesday night.

    Revs catcher/first baseman Isaias Tejeda won the MVP award by helping the Freedom Division defeat the Liberty Division 4-3 in a “homer-off” in front of 6,773 fans.

    With the game tied 3-3 through the regulation nine innings, the winner of the exhibition contest was determined in the one-on-one home run derby-style decision.

    Tejeda had earlier belted a towering two-run homer for the Freedom Division, scoring York teammate Ryan Dent.

    Tejeda becomes the first Revs player to take home the Atlantic League All-Star Game MVP honor.

    Overall, it was a good night for Revs' players.

    York right-hander Mitch Atkins got the start for the Freedom Division, making him the second consecutive Revs pitcher to start the Atlantic League All-Star Game. Atkins worked around singles from L.J. Mazzilli and David Washington to record a scoreless frame in his only inning of work.

    In the top of the sixth, York’s Jameson McGrane pitched a scoreless inning while striking out two.

    York's Welington Dotel had an RBI single for the Freedom Division, which was coached by Revs manager Mark Mason.

    Tejeda and Dotel each finished with two hits. York's James Skelton was 1 for 2.

    The Freedom Division improved to 8-3 all-time against the Liberty Division. 

    It was the second Atlantic League All-Star Game hosted at PeoplesBank Park. The Freedom Division defeated the Liberty 7-0 in the 2011 classic in York.

    Southern Maryland's Cory Vaughn won the pregame Home Run Derby and teamed with local military veteran Fred Hansen to raise $3,600 for Mr. Sandy’s Homeless Veterans Center. 

    The homer-off was the second of its kind in Atlantic League All-Star Game history. The 2013 game at Southern Maryland was also determined by postgame long balls.

    The Revs open the season’s second half at 6:30 p.m. Friday when they host the High Point Rockers at PeoplesBank Park. 

    Information for this story was provided by the York Revolution.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE