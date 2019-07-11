Story Highlights Wednesday, the Atlantic League All-Star Game was held at PeoplesBank Park in York.

A monster crowd at PeoplesBank Park watched a York Revolution player win the Most Valuable Player honor at the 2019 Atlantic League All-Star Game on Wednesday night.

Revs catcher/first baseman Isaias Tejeda won the MVP award by helping the Freedom Division defeat the Liberty Division 4-3 in a “homer-off” in front of 6,773 fans.

With the game tied 3-3 through the regulation nine innings, the winner of the exhibition contest was determined in the one-on-one home run derby-style decision.

Tejeda had earlier belted a towering two-run homer for the Freedom Division, scoring York teammate Ryan Dent.

Tejeda becomes the first Revs player to take home the Atlantic League All-Star Game MVP honor.

Overall, it was a good night for Revs' players.

York right-hander Mitch Atkins got the start for the Freedom Division, making him the second consecutive Revs pitcher to start the Atlantic League All-Star Game. Atkins worked around singles from L.J. Mazzilli and David Washington to record a scoreless frame in his only inning of work.

In the top of the sixth, York’s Jameson McGrane pitched a scoreless inning while striking out two.

York's Welington Dotel had an RBI single for the Freedom Division, which was coached by Revs manager Mark Mason.

Tejeda and Dotel each finished with two hits. York's James Skelton was 1 for 2.

The Freedom Division improved to 8-3 all-time against the Liberty Division.

It was the second Atlantic League All-Star Game hosted at PeoplesBank Park. The Freedom Division defeated the Liberty 7-0 in the 2011 classic in York.

Southern Maryland's Cory Vaughn won the pregame Home Run Derby and teamed with local military veteran Fred Hansen to raise $3,600 for Mr. Sandy’s Homeless Veterans Center.

The homer-off was the second of its kind in Atlantic League All-Star Game history. The 2013 game at Southern Maryland was also determined by postgame long balls.

The Revs open the season’s second half at 6:30 p.m. Friday when they host the High Point Rockers at PeoplesBank Park.

Information for this story was provided by the York Revolution.