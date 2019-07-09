Story Highlights The Atlantic League Home Run Derby will be held Wednesday at PeoplesBank Park.

The event will be held before the Atlantic League All-Star Game in York.

York's Telvin Nash will compete in the event. He leads the league with 21 homers.

Area veterans will also compete. The event will raise money for local vets.

Buy Photo Telvin Nash (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

The leading home run hitter in York Revolution history will headline the 2019 Atlantic League Home Run Derby on Wednesday night.

The event will be held at PeoplesBank Park in York before the league's annual all-star contest.

Telvin Nash leads the Atlantic League in homers this season with 21. He's also the Revs' franchise leader in career homers with 74.

Nash and the other competitors in the derby will compete in a format that will feature eight local military veterans paired with Atlantic League sluggers competing to raise money for the veterans’ charities.

Etchebarren to miss game with health concerns: Corey Thurman, a former standout pitcher with the Revs, will join Revs broadcaster Darrell Henry to “call” the derby for fans from on the field. Thurman will also serve as an honorary captain before the game, filling in for his former skipper in York, Andy Etchebarren, who was forced to turn down the honor because of medical concerns.

Thurman, whose number was retired by the Revs, just like Etchebarren’s, will join Baltimore Orioles great and former York White Rose infielder Brooks Robinson as an honorary captain. Robinson, a Baseball Hall of Famer, has also had his number retired by the Revs.

Corey Thurman (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF YORK REVOLUTION)

The home run derby scoring system will allow the veteran participants to score points for balls hit out of the infield and to various parts of the field, in addition to home runs. Atlantic League hitters will score only with home runs and will compete individually for the league crown.

Local vets to participate: Local veteran participants include Trevor Cohenour, Fred Hansen, Daniel Picone, Bill Kohler, Aimee Morris, Dan Byrnes and David Fyfe. Designated charities selected by the participants to date include York County Veteran’s Outreach and Mr. Sandy’s Homeless Shelter. A minimum charity donation of $1,000 is guaranteed, but more could be earned based on the scoring results.

“From the start, we wanted to do more than a traditional home run derby,” said Revs general manager John Gibson in a news release. “Everything we do, we try to connect to the York community and find ways to contribute to important local causes. This format is a great way to broaden participation in the home run derby, add a local element to it, and raise money for worthwhile charities. At the same time, it will be great to see Telvin lead the pack in front of the home crowd. He hits titanic home runs in game situations, so it will be fun to watch.”

Henry a Revs institution: Henry has broadcast virtually every Revolution game since the team’s inception in 2007, missing only four games for the birth of his children.

His total currently stands at 1,732 games broadcast. He has never missed broadcasting a Revolution home game – his total on that score is 873. Henry also serves as the GM of Sports Radio 98.9 FM/1350 AM WOYK.

Thurman a franchise leader: Thurman pitched for the Revs from 2008-2015. He is the franchise’s all-time leader in wins (66), strikeouts (667) and innings pitched (980 1/3).

He is second all-time in the Atlantic League in wins. He remains the longest-tenured player in club history. He was a member of York's first two Atlantic League title teams in York in 2010 and 2011 and was the starter for the Freedom Division in the 2011 All-Star Game in York. His jersey number was retired in 2016.

Nash having big season: Nash Nash has played in parts of five seasons in York. This season, in addition to his 21 homers, he is hitting .270 with a league-leading 54 RBIs.

The home run derby is slated to start at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. The all-star game's first pitch is set for 7:30 p.m.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. Information for this story was supplied by the York Revolution.