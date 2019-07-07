. (Photo: .)

The York Revolution’s hopes for a first-half Atlantic League Freedom Division title were ended on Sunday.

The Revs split a doubleheader against the Lancaster Barnstormers. If York wanted to keep its first-half title hopes alive, the team needed to sweep that twinbill.

York fell to 34-35 in first-half action. Sugar Land (35-35) won the first-half Freedom title. The Revs could still tie the Skeeters at 35-35 with a win over Southern Maryland in a postponed game, but Sugar Land would still win the first-half crown because it holds the tiebreaker – a 6-4 edge over York in head-to-head contests.

The Revs lost Sunday’s opener, 7-5, and won the second game, 7-1.

The opening loss ended York’s hopes for winning a franchise-record ninth-straight victory.

The Revs improved to 7-3 in the 2019 War of the Roses series vs Lancaster.

In the opening loss, York was led by Henry Castillo (three hits, triple, two RBIs), Isaias Tejeda (two hits, homer, two RBIs, run) and Ryan Dent (two hits, run).

In the 7-1 win, Daniel Minor (5-4) pitched five innings of one-hit ball with four strikeouts to get the win.

James Skelton homered for York and scored two runs. Tejeda scored three runs and drove in two runs.

All-Star break: The Revs now go on their All-Star break. The Atlantic League All-Star Game is set for Wednesday evening in York at PeoplesBank Park.

The Revs are slated to have eight representatives on the Freedom Division team: pitchers Mitch Atkins (4-4, 3.20 ERA) and Jameson McGrane (2-0, 1.71 ERA), catcher Skelton (.300 average, five homers, 27 RBIs), infielders Dent (.295 average, three homers, 32 RBIs) and Telvin Nash (.270 average, 21 homers, 54 RBIs) and outfielders Castillo (.301 average, seven homers, 30 RBIs), Tejeda (.340 average, three homers, 30 RBIs) and and Welington Dotel (.296 average, four homers, 42 RBIs).

