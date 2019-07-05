Story Highlights The York-Southern Maryland game in Waldorf, Md., was rained out on Thursday.

Despite the loss, the Revs moved within one game of first in the Freedom Division.

York gained ground on first-place Sugar Land when the Skeeters lost Thursday.

WALDORF, Md. — Thursday’s scheduled series finale between the York Revolution and Southern Maryland Blue Crabs was postponed because of rain at Regency Furniture Stadium.

A make-up date for the Independence Day clash has yet to be announced.

The Revs, however, still managed to pick up ground in the Atlantic League Freedom Division first-half race thanks to Sugar Land’s 3-1 loss at Long Island. The Revs are just one game back of the Skeeters in the standings with four remaining on York’s first-half schedule (three at Lancaster this weekend and the make-up game at Southern Maryland). Sugar Land has two first-half games remaining (at New Britain).

Heavy rains drenched the area, causing a rain delay of 1 hour and 59 minutes before getting started. Daryl Thompson threw the game’s first pitch at 8:34 p.m., inducing a fly ball to right. Rain had begun again during the final moments of pregame warm-ups, and as the rain intensified into an outright downpour, the game was officially called after one pitch.

The Revs are riding a seven-game winning streak, including a four-game road winning streak intact, both one shy of franchise records, which they will look to match on Friday in Lancaster. The Revs, who trailed in the division standings by as many as 13 games as recently as June 11, will look to continue their climb when Mitch Atkins (4-4, 2.98) faces Jared Lakind (3-2, 5.40) in the series opener at 7 p.m.