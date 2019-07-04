Story Highlights The Atlantic League All-Star Game is slated for Wednesday night in York.

Pitches will be called with the assistance of an automated ball-strike system.

After numerous pregame activities, the all-star game is set for a 7:30 p.m. start.

. (Photo: .)

Baseball history will be made Wednesday night at PeoplesBank Park, the home of the York Revolution.

That night, for the first time, balls and strikes will be called with the assistance of an automated ball-strike system for the 2019 Atlantic League All-Star Game.

That is one of the most anticipated rules initiatives resulting from a new partnership between Major League Baseball and the Atlantic League.

The home-plate umpire will continue to perform all of his normal duties but will be assisted in ball-strike calls by ABS.

Atlantic League President Rick White said that after several months of testing, officials from both leagues are confident that the technology and umpires are ready to begin use of the system.

“The working relationship between MLB, ABS vendor TrackMan, the umpires, and our teams has been terrific,” White said in a news release. “After carefully installing, testing, and tweaking the system to make the transmission of the information to the umpire quick and reliable, we feel ABS is ready for prime time.”

The game features players from each of the eight Atlantic League teams. The all-star contest returns to York for the first time since 2011. First pitch is slated for 7:30 p.m.

The all-star showcase on Wednesday will feature a wide variety of activities, including a pre-game home run derby. Former Revs standout Corey Thurman will help radio broadcaster Darrell Henry call the derby from the field,

Legendary Baltimore Orioles Brooks Robinson and Andy Etchebarren (a former Revs manager) will serve as honorary co-captains.

In addition, the ZOOperstars! will make their only PeoplesBank Park appearance this year during the game.

At the game’s conclusion, the largest fireworks display in ballpark history will launch from center field.

Tickets for the game are available at www.allstargameyork.com.