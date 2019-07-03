Isaias Tejeda, seen here in a file photo, had four hits for the York Revolution in Tuesday's win over Southern Maryland. (Photo: YORK DISPATCH FILE PHOTO)

WALDORF, Md. — The York Revolution made their sixth consecutive victory a historic one with an 18-12 win over the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs on Tuesday night at Regency Furniture Stadium.

The 30 runs established a new franchise record for combined runs in a game, while York’s 18 runs are the most scored by any Atlantic League team in a game this season. The Revs’ 25 hits are the second most in a game in club history. The win kicked off a six-game road trip to close the first half, as York remains within 2.5 games of first place in the Freedom Division race.

Seven of York’s nine starters had at least three hits. Isaias Tejeda and Angelys Nina each led the way with four-hit performances.

The onslaught commenced immediately as the league’s best first inning club put up three runs right away. Telvin Nash provided the first two on his fifth career triple, a line drive to deep right, become the Atlantic League’s first to 50 RBI on the season. Tejeda followed with a single up the middle to plate Nash for a 3-0 lead.

Justin Trapp doubled down the right field line with two outs in the second, setting up James Skelton who cracked an RBI double to deep right-center for a 4-0 lead.

The Blue Crabs got on the board in the bottom of the second as Tony Thomas attempted to go first-to-third on Edwin Garcia’s single to left, drawing a high throw at third from Trapp in left field. Thomas scored an unearned run on the error to cut the lead to 4-1.

The Revs had a big answer with another three-run inning in the third. Dotel chopped a run-scoring infield single up the middle with two outs, and Nina followed with a two-run double to left-center as the lead bulged to 7-1.

Thomas connected on a long homer to left-center in the bottom of the fourth bringing the Crabs within 7-2. It was his sixth home run of the season and third against York.

The Revs again responded with a haymaker, scoring five times in the top of the fifth to go up 12-2. After loading the bases with no outs against starter Brandon Cumpton (3-8), the Revs brought home the initial tally on a sac fly lined to center by Dotel. After Nina reached on an infield hit to reload the bases, reliever Ryan Chaffee entered and issued a wild pitch to plate Ryan Dent. Trapp and Skelton added RBI singles while Henry Castillo provided a run-scoring double down the right field line.

Southern Maryland pushed a run across in the bottom of the fifth as Mike Falsetti led off with a double down the left field line and came home on a pair of ground outs.

The Revs once again enjoyed a much bigger response, stringing together a second consecutive five-run, six-hit outburst in the sixth, turning it into a laugher at 17-3. Alvaro Rondon blooped a hit to left-center to bring the first run home. Nina and Trapp added RBI singles and Skelton belted another RBI double to right. Trapp came home with the final run on a wild pitch.

Dotel tripled to right and scored on one of five Blue Crab wild pitches to increase the lead to 18-3 in the seventh.

Revs reliever Phil Walby handled a scoreless sixth but ran into trouble in the seventh, charged with six runs on six hits. Rubi Silva doubled down the right field line to bring home the first two. Dean Green pulled an RBI single to right. Garcia singled to left-center for two more runs and Falsetti walked with the bases loaded to make it an 18-9 game.

Playing in rain with storms in the area late in the game, Jameson McGrane chucked a scoreless eighth out of the Revs bullpen but the Crabs managed three (one earned) in the bottom of the ninth before reaching the finish line, as the first run scored on an error and two last runs came across on a Kent Blackstone double to left-center.

Lefty Ian Thomas (3-0) earned the win for York, allowing three runs (two earned) over five innings. He walked one and struck out a season-high seven.

Notes: The Revs have won 16 of their last 19 and are now 18-4 since June 10, the greatest 22-game stretch in club history. York has also won seven of its last eight road games. The Revs improve to 7-1 against the Crabs this season and 16-9 against the Freedom Division. The previous Revs record for combined runs in a game was 29 in a 21-8 win on September 10, 2010. The 18 runs is the Revs’ most since a 19-3 win vs. the Road Warriors on June 18, 2018, and their most in a road game since a 20-3 win at Bridgeport on June 25, 2012. The 25 hits trails only a 28-hit performance that came in a 20-2 win at Lancaster on June 19, 2010. It is the most hits in a game by any Atlantic League team since Bridgeport totaled 25 hits in a game vs. Camden on May 3, 2015. The Revs have scored double digits in back-to-back games for the second time since June 10-11 after having not previously done so since August, 2016. With 15 runs in Sunday’s victory and 18 runs in Tuesday’s win, it marks the highest two-game total since June 24-25, 2012 (won 13-10 vs Lancaster, won 20-3 at Bridgeport). It is the third time the Revs have tallied 15 or more runs in back-to-back games and first since 2011. The Revs have piled up 20 and 25 hits the last two games, respectively, just the second time in team history they’ve enjoyed back-to-back 20-hit performances (September 10-11, 2010 vs. Lancaster). Tejeda has back-to-back four-hit games and is 8-for-10 while reaching base 10 of 12 times the last two contests. Nash is the league’s first to 50 RBI and is within two of the Revs’ first half RBI record (52, Andy Marte, 2013). Nash is on pace to become the third 100-RBI man in club history (Jason Aspito 2008, Chris Nowak 2012). J.P. Sportman went 0-for-2 before exiting the game after being hit by a pitch in the fifth inning, snapping a 27-game hitting streak; it was the third-longest in Revs history, the league’s longest since Tejeda had a 28-gamer in 2016, and just four shy of a league record. Dotel extended his hitting streak to 17 games, the league’s second-longest this season. Dent extended his hitting streak to 10 games, Castillo extended his to nine, and Trapp extended his to seven. McGrane had an 18-appearance scoreless streak end as well as a 17.2-inning scoreless streak, allowing his first run since May 18. He had also worked nine consecutive no-hit innings before a leadoff single in the ninth. Walby had allowed just one run in five innings as a reliever before the six-run seventh. Two of Skelton’s three RBI came with two outs, as a team-leading 21 of his 26 RBI this season have been produced with two outs. At 31-34, the Revs are within three games of .500 for the first time since May 7 (4-7). York tied a season-high with eight extra-base hits. The Revs have outscored opponents 51-24 in the first inning this season (6-0 last two games). The Revs will go for their second seven-game winning streak in a three-week span on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. as righty Duke von Schamann (2-2, 2.89) faces Crabs righty Michael Kelly (3-4, 4.37).

Information for this story was provided by the York Revolution.