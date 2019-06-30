Buy Photo Telvin Nash, seen here in a file photo, hit his Atlantic League-leading 20th homer on Sunday for the York Revolution. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The York Revolution looked dead in the water just three weeks ago.

Now, however, the Revs are very much alive in their bid to win an Atlantic League Freedom Division first-half title.

York earned its fifth straight triumph on Sunday with a 15-1 pounding of the New Britain Bees in front of an announced crowd of 1,427 fans at PeoplesBank Park. That win allowed York to sweep the three-game series.

The Revs have now won six straight series and are 17-4 since June 10.

On June 9, York was 12 1/2 games behind first-place Sugar Land in the Freedom Division first-half race. Now, however, York (30-34 overall) is just 2 1/2 games behind the Skeeters (32-21) with six games left in the first-half race.

The Revs pounded out 20 hits in Sunday's contest, led by Justin Trapp (four hits, two doubles, three RBIs, two runs), Henry Castillo (homer, three RBIs, two runs), Telvin Nash (three hits, homer, four RBIs, two runs), Isaias Tejeda (four hits, double, RBI, run), Welington Dotel (two hits, double, three RBIs, two runs), Angelys Nina (two hits, two runs) and James Skelton (two hits, three runs, RBI).

Nash's homer was his 20th of the season. He leads the league in that category.

Dotel, meanwhile, extended hit hitting streak to 16 games. York's J.P. Sportman had a hit to extend his hitting streak to 27 straight games, which is four shy of the league record.

Mitch Atkins (4-4) got the win, allowing one run over six innings, lowering his ERA to 2.98.

York finishes the first-half race with six straight road games. The Revs start a three-game series at Southern Maryland on Tuesday. That's followed by a three-game set at Lancaster.

