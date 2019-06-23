. (Photo: .)

The Somerset Patriots slowed down the surging York Revolution on Sunday afternoon.

The Patriots grabbed a 12-4 victory over the Revs in front of 2,702 fans at PeoplesBank Park.

Entering the game, York had won three-straight games, 10 of 11 overall and 12 of the last 14. The Revs have won four-straight series to improve to 25-33 overall, six games behind first-place Sugar Land in the Atlantic League Freedom Division first-half race.

James Skelton belted a two-run homer for York, while Ryan Dent had two hits, an RBI and a run scored.

York starting pitcher Duke van Schamann went five innings and gave up five runs, but only one was earned. The Revs committed three errors in the game.

In four innings, York’s bullpen gave up seven runs.

The Revs will try to regain their momentum when they travel to Southern Maryland at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the first game of a three-game series.