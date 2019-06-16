Story Highlights The York Revolution beat the Lancaster Barnstormers on Sunday, 7-2.

The win was York's sixth straight. The Revs have won eight of their last nine.

York swept a four-game series at Lancaster for the first time in franchise history.

J.P. Sportman, seen here is a file photo, had three hits, including a homer and a double, in York's 7-2 win over Lancaster on Sunday. He had two RBIs and two runs scored.

The first half of the Atlantic League season hasn't been kind to the York Revolution.

The Revs, however, suddenly seem to be building some serious momentum.

York cruised to its sixth straight victory on Sunday with a 7-2 road decision over the Lancaster Barnstormers at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

The Revs are now 21-31 in the first-half Atlantic League Freedom Division first-half race, nine games back of first-place Sugar Land (29-21).

York has moved into second place in the division, a half game ahead of the Barnstormers (18-29).

The Revs swept a four-game series at Lancaster for the first time in franchise history. York outscored Lancaster in the series, 29-12. During its six-game winning streak, York has outscored the opposition, 40-16. The Revs have won eight of their last nine.

J.P. Sportman led York on Sunday with three hits, including a homer and a double, to go with two RBIs and two runs scored. Angelys Nina added two hits, including a double, with two runs scored.

Telvin Nash, Isaias Tejeda and Carlos Franco also doubled for York.

Nash belted a pair of homers in York's doubleheader sweep of Lancaster on Saturday to become the franchise's all-time leader in homers with 68.

Daniel Minor got the win on Sunday, going five innings and allowing two earned runs. The York bullpen combined for four shutout, hitless innings of relief.

York has a day off on Monday before beginning a six-game homestand, with three games vs. Sugar Land and three more vs. Somerset. The homestand starts with 6:30 p.m. game on Tuesday at PeoplesBank Park vs. the Skeeters.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.