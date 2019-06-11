Story Highlights Telivin Nash tied a York Revolution record on Monday with three homers.

Nash is now tied for the Revs' career record of 66 homers.

The Revs slugged six total homers Monday, setting a stadium single-game mark.

The Revs cruised to an 11-0 Atlantic League victory over High Point.

It was an historic night at PeoplesBank Park on Monday for the York Revolution.

Telvin Nash tied the Revs' single-game record with three home runs and in doing so tied the franchise’s all-time career homer record of 66.

Melky Mesa, meanwhile, went yard twice in an 11-0 blowout victory over the High Point Rockers, kicking off a five-game, four-day home series for York.

Nash provided three of the Revs’ six home runs, which set a stadium single-game record and came within one of the club’s overall single-game mark.

In 1,678 regular season games in Revs history before Monday’s contest, Ian Bladergroen (Aug. 15, 2010 at Lancaster) stood alone as the only Revs batter to go yard three times in a game. Having already secured his fourth multi-homer game in a Revs uniform by going yard in the first and fifth innings, Nash crushed a two-run bomb over the Arch Nemesis in left field to provide a historic exclamation point on the Revs’ huge night. The 66th home run of his Revs career tied the all-time franchise mark established by Andres Perez, who played for the Revs in 2012-13 and again in 2015-16.

Nash had been slumping: Nash broke out in a huge way after a difficult stretch that saw him held hitless over the previous seven games.

“It’s another day at the ballpark,” Nash said in a news release issued by the Revs. “I was just trying to help my team win the best way possible … I went and looked at some old film from when I was going well and made some minor adjustments, and the rest is history.”

With Mesa clubbing two homers, Monday’s game marked the sixth time in Revs history that two players hit multiple long balls in the same game. Ironically, the last time it happened was May 3, 2016 vs. Bridgeport. when it was accomplished by Perez and Nash, who are now tied atop the all-time chart.

J.P. Sportman cracked the Revs’ other home run. The six round-trippers broke the previous stadium record of five which had been done twice, once in 2007 and again in 2008. It was the Revs’ most homers in a game since setting the franchise record with seven in a game at Lancaster in 2010.

York pitchers also excel: It was also a banner day for the York pitching staff. With projected York starter Matthew Grimes having his contract purchased by the Lamigo Monkeys of the Chinese Professional Baseball League earlier in the day, the Revs turned to Ian Thomas to start in his place.

Thomas answered the call, pitching 4 2/3 scoreless, two-hit innings. He walked none and struck out three. Jameson McGrane (1-0) got the win, working 1 1/3 scoreless innings. He has now gone scoreless in 13 of his last 14 appearances. The shutout win is the Revs’ fifth of the year.

Thomas has now allowed just one run in 15 2/3 innings over his last seven outings (three starts). He has allowed just one run in 11 2/3 innings as a starter.

Fast start: Mesa, Nash and Sportman slugged first-inning homers to give York an early 4-0 lead. The three home runs tied a franchise record for a single inning for the fourth time and third time at home. It was the first time the Revs had hit three homers in a single inning since June 11, 2013, at Somerset, and the first time at home since Aug. 31, 2012, vs. Long Island.

York set a season-high with 17 hits while holding High Point to four hits, matching a Revs’ season-low for the pitching staff.

Mesa and Nash each had four RBIs while Mesa, Tejeda and Nash each had three hits. Mesa now has 23 RBI in his last 25 games.

Going into the game, York had been struggling mightily, having lost 13 of its previous 15 games. The Revs improved to 14-30 in Atlantic League Freedom Division first-half action.

