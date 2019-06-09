Mitch Atkins, seen here in a file photo, allowed one earned run over 4 2/3 innings on Sunday, but still took the loss, dropping to 1-4 despite a 3.20 ERA. (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF THE YORK REVOLUTION)

The first half of the York Revolution season has not gone according to plan.

The Revs suffered a 4-3 loss at Somerset on Sunday to drop to 13-30 on the season.

York has now lost three straight, six of seven and 13 of 15.

The Revs are tied for last place in the Atlantic League Freedom Division first-half race. They are 12 1/2 games behind first-place Sugar Land (26-18).

In Sunday's loss, York held a 2-1 lead after 4 1/2 innings but couldn't hold on. The Patriots scored three times in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead for good.

York starter Mitch Atkins gave up one earned run over 4 2/3 innings, but took the loss, dropping to 1-4 despite a solid 3.20 ERA. The Revs had two costly errors leading to three unearned runs.

The top two batters in York's lineup, J.P. Sportman and James Skelton, each had two hits. Sportman doubled and drove in two runs, while Skelton scored a run. Welington Dotel and Isaias Tejeda also doubled for York, which finished with just six hits.

York's bullpen, in 3 1/3 innings, didn't give up a run and allowed only one hit.

The Revs return home to PeoplesBank Park Monday night to begin a five-game homestand vs. the High Point Rockers. Monday's game is slated for a 6:30 p.m. start.