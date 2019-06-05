. (Photo: .)

The York Revolution's 2019 season continued its downward spiral on Wednesday.

The Revs lost for the 10th time in the past 11 games, dropping a 9-3 decision to the High Point Rockers in North Carolina.

York, which has lost three straight, fell to 12-27 on the season, 12 games behind first-place Sugar Land (24-15) in the Atlantic League Freedom Division first-half standings.

The Revs were in Wednesday's game, trailing 4-3 going into the bottom of the eighth, before High Point erupted for a five-run eighth to take control.

J.P. Sportman led the York offense, going 2 for 5, including a homer, with three RBIs and a run scored.

The Revs have the worst ERA in the Atlantic League at 5.19.

York is back in action at 6:30 Thursday night at High Point.