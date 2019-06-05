The York Revolution's 2019 season continued its downward spiral on Wednesday.
The Revs lost for the 10th time in the past 11 games, dropping a 9-3 decision to the High Point Rockers in North Carolina.
York, which has lost three straight, fell to 12-27 on the season, 12 games behind first-place Sugar Land (24-15) in the Atlantic League Freedom Division first-half standings.
The Revs were in Wednesday's game, trailing 4-3 going into the bottom of the eighth, before High Point erupted for a five-run eighth to take control.
J.P. Sportman led the York offense, going 2 for 5, including a homer, with three RBIs and a run scored.
The Revs have the worst ERA in the Atlantic League at 5.19.
York is back in action at 6:30 Thursday night at High Point.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.