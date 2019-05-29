Story Highlights The York Revolution suffered a pair of losses at New Britain on Wednesday.

York dropped the first game, 6-0, and blew a 6-1 lead in an 8-6 loss in Game 2.

York dropped to 11-21 on the season. The Revs are 9 1/2 games out of first.

Justin Trapp, seen above in a file photo, had five hits during York's doubleheader on Wednesday vs. New Britain. Despite Trapp's efforts, York lost both games. (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF THE YORK REVOLUTION)

Wednesday turned out to be a day that the York Revolution players would rather forget.

York took on New Britain in an Atlantic League doubleheader in Connecticut.

In the first game, the Revs managed just two hits in a 6-0 loss. In the second game, York blew a 6-1 lead when the Bees erupted for seven runs against the York bullpen in the sixth, giving New Britain an 8-6 victory. Both games were seven-inning contests.

York has now lost four straight games and dropped to 11-21 on the season, 9½ games behind first-place Sugar Land (21-12) in the first-half Freedom Division race. New Britain improved to 17-13.

In the opener, York couldn’t do anything vs. Bees starter Cory Riordan, who pitched the shutout, striking out four without a walk. Justin Trapp had both York hits.

Trapp had another big outing in the second game, going 3 for 4, including a homer and a double, with three RBIs and a run scored. Trapp raised his season average to .310. Isaias Tejeda added two hits in Game 2, including a double, with a run scored for the Revs, moving his average to .317.

Those offensive efforts, however, were wasted when the York bullpen imploded in the bottom of the sixth.

Ian Thomas had a strong start in Game 2 for York, allowing one earned run over four innings.

York’s pitching staff remains last in the league in ERA at 5.13. No other team in the league has an ERA worse than 4.62.

The Revs finish up a four-game series in New Britain on Thursday evening before returning home for a three-game series at PeoplesBank Park vs. Liberty Division leader Long Island. The game times for that series are 6:35 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday.