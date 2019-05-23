Justin Trapp had two doubles on Thursday in the York Revolution win. (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF THE YORK REVOLUTION)

Things have taken a turn for the better for the York Revolution.

The team that started the season at 6-16 has suddenly won four straight after a 5-4 triumph over Southern Maryland on Thursday.

The Revs, now 10-16, have also moved into second place in the Atlantic League Freedom Division. They are 6 1/2 games behind first-place Sugar Land (17-10) in the first-half standings.

York swept a four-game series from the Blue Crabs at PeoplesBank Park, outscoring the Crabs, 20-9. Southern Maryland is last in the Freedom Division at 6-20.

The game was played in front of an announced crowd of 5,814. That followed a crowd of 6,457 on Wednesday in a 4-0 win over the Crabs.

The series was a much-needed boost for the Revs' pitching staff, which had been last in the league in ERA.

In Thursday's win, York got a quality start from Mitch Atkins, who allowed three runs in 6 2/3 innings, but got a no-decision. He struck out seven without a walk. Julio Perez got the win with one-third inning of relief. Pat Young got the save with one-third inning to close it out.

York pounded out 13 hits, led by two-hit games from Justin Trapp (two doubles, RBI), Alexi Casilla (run), Welington Dotel (two RBIs) and James Skelton (double, two runs). Telvin Nash doubled, scored a run and drove in a run.

The Revs continue the homestand this weekend with a three-game set against their cross-river rivals, the Lancaster Barnstormers (9-16). The games on Friday and Saturday feature 6:30 p.m. starts. Sunday's game is set to start at 1 p.m.

After Sunday's game, and a day off on Memorial Day, York travels to New Britain for a four-game series starting Tuesday.

