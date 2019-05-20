Story Highlights Former York Revolution pitcher Ryan Feierabend has made it back to the majors.

Ryan Feierabend throws for the Toronto Blue Jays against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning on Saturday. The left-hander is a former member of the York Revolution. (Photo: Nam Y. Huh, AP)

A former York Revolution pitcher has worked his way back to the major leagues.

Former Revs left-hander Ryan Feierabend was promoted to the Toronto Blue Jays and earned a start against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago on Saturday afternoon.

Feierabend went four innings and allowed four earned runs and seven hits in a rain-shortened loss. He struck out two and walked one. As of Monday, Feierabend was still listed on the Blue Jays' roster, but it's uncertain if he'll get another start.

Feierabend pitched for the Revs in 2012, going 9-5 with a 2.71 ERA in 18 starts over two stints, before having his contract purchased by the Cincinnati Reds that June. He remains York’s all-time leader in ERA (minimum 101 innings) and is tied for the club’s all-time record in pickoffs with 11.

He signed with the Texas Rangers in 2013 and after a strong performance in the Rangers' minor league system, earned a call-up to Texas, where he made six relief appearances in 2014. That capped a six-year major league comeback for Feierabend, who had made 25 appearances (19 starts) for the Seattle Mariners from 2006-08.

Feierabend spent the past four seasons pitching in Korea, where he reinvented himself as a knuckleballer. That led to his signing with Toronto this spring, and after going 2-0 with a 2.70 ERA in three starts for Triple-A Buffalo, the 33-year-old received the call-up to make Saturday’s start, completing a five-year journey from the Atlantic League back to “The Show.”

He is 2-12 with a 7.21 over his entire major league career.

“The thing I remember about him was the best pickoff move I’ve ever seen,” Revs manager Mark Mason said in a news release. “I’m happy for him. It just goes to show that if you hang around long enough and people like you, they’ll give you a chance to keep playing. I’m happy for him and hopefully it works out well for him.”

Already one of 10 former Revs to go from York to the majors, Feierabend becomes the fourth former Revs player to appear in the majors in more than one season, joining fellow lefties Scott Rice, Edward Paredes and Ian Thomas, who is currently back with the Revs as a member of their bullpen. The other three did it in consecutive seasons, while Feierabend returns for the first time since 2014.

