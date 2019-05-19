Buy Photo York's Melky Mesa, seen here in a file photo, had a homer and a triple on Sunday in the Revolution's 6-4 loss to Sugar Land. He also drove in two runs and scored two runs. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The York Revolution's struggling start to the 2019 season continued during its recent road trip to Texas.

The Revs suffered a 6-4 loss to the Sugar Land Skeeters on Sunday.

That dropped the Revs to 6-16 during the Atlantic League Freedom Division first-half race. Sugar Land leads the division at 15-9, which is eight games clear of York. The Revs are tied for last place with Southern Maryland.

York went 2-5 on its road trip to Sugar Land.

On Sunday, York's offense was led by Melky Mesa (homer, triple, two RBIs, two runs), Henry Castillo (two hits, run) and Telvin Nash (solo homer). Castillo is hitting .325 on the season.

Matthew Grimes (1-2) took the loss, allowing five earned runs over 5 1/3 innings. Grimes had been one of York's most effective pitchers, and even after Sunday's outing his ERA stands at 2.51.

The Revs continue to have the league's worst ERA at 5.64. York's offense, meanwhile, is tied forth sixth in the league with 94 runs scored, ahead of only Southern Maryland.

The Revs return to York for a seven-game homestand, starting with a four-game set vs. Southern Maryland. That series begins with a game at 6:30 p.m. Monday at PeoplesBank Park.