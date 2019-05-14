Matthew Grimes (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF YORK REVOLUTION)

A tough season got just a little tougher for the York Revolution on Tuesday afternoon.

The Revs allowed a 9-4 ninth-inning lead to get away in a 10-9, 11-inning loss against the Sugar Land Skeeters at Constellation Field in Texas. Sugar Land started the ninyh-inning rally with two outs and no one on base. It was capped by game-tying grand slam by Denis Phipps.

The five-run lead is the largest ninth-inning lead squandered in a loss in Revs history.

The defeat dropped York to 5-12 on the year, five games behind the first-place Skeeters (11-8) in the Atlantic League Freedom Division.

It looked like the Revs were going to gain ground on the Skeeters when they took a five-run lead into the ninth, only to see Sugar Land plate five runs against the Revs' bullpen to send the game into extra innings.

The Skeeters then scored in the bottom of the 11th to earn the win.

York wasted a strong start from Matthew Grimes, who allowed two earned runs over seven innings in a no-decision. He now has a 1.16 ERA. It was the first time a York starter went at least seven innings in a game this season.

The game was tied 3-3 going into the eighth when the offenses exploded. York plated five runs in the top of the eighth. Sugar Land responded with one in the bottom of the eighth to make it 8-4. York, however, added a single in the top of the ninth before Sugar Land had its own five-run frame to push it into extra innings.

In all, York's bullpen allowed seven runs in three innings.

Designated hitter James Skelton, batting leadoff, went 4 for 6 with a homer, three RBIs and a run scored for York. The Revs also got big offensive days from Telvin Nash (3 for 5, homer, double, three runs, RBI), Isaias Tejeda (3 for 6, double, two runs, RBI) and Alexi Casilla (2 for 5, homer, RBI, run). Skelton is hitting .345 on the season, while Tejeda is at .324 and Casilla is at .314.

The Revs had 13 hits in all and the team is second in the league in hitting at .279.

York's pitching, however, continues to be a problem. The Revs have a league-worst 5.83 ERA.

Tuesday's game was the second in a seven-game visit to Sugar Land. The series now stands at 1-1.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.