Story Highlights Ross Detwiler has had his contract purchased by the Chicago White Sox organization.

In three starts for the York Revolution this season, Detwiler had a 2.81 ERA.

Detwiler is expected to report to the Triple-A Charlotte Knights.

Ross Detwiler, seen her pitching for the York Revolution, is headed back to affiliated baseball. (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF THE YORK REVOLUTION)

Ross Detwiller is headed back to affiliated baseball — again.

The York Revolution left-handed pitcher has had his contract purchased by the Chicago White Sox organization. The transaction was announced Thursday morning.

Detwiler's departure will be a major loss for a York pitching staff that has struggled mightily this season, compiling a team ERA of 5.86 through Wednesday — the worst in the Atlantic League. The Revs stood at 4-8 through Wednesday's games.

The veteran major leaguer is expected to report to the Triple-A Charlotte Knights. He becomes the first member of the 2019 Revs to have his contract purchased by a major league organization.

Detwiler becomes the 42nd player in Revs history to have his contract purchased by an MLB organization during the Atlantic League season, and he is the second to have it done twice, joining outfielder Val Majewski, who went from York to the Oakland Athletics in 2010 and from York to the Texas Rangers in 2011.

A veteran of parts of 10 MLB seasons, Detwiler began his Revs career in 2018, and his contract was purchased by the Seattle Mariners on June 1 after he went 3-1 with a 2.70 ERA in six starts with York. Spending the majority of the season at Triple-A Tacoma, Detwiler was called up to pitch in relief for the Mariners on Aug. 21, becoming the 10th Revolution alum to go to the majors and the fourth to do so in the same season.

Ross Detwiler (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF THE YORK REVOLUTION)

This time around, the 33-year-old’s contract has been purchased three weeks earlier in the Revolution season, making it the third Revolution contract to be purchased in-season by the White Sox (first baseman Telvin Nash in 2016 and right-hander Devan Watts in 2018).

Detwiler was 0-0 with a 2.81 ERA in three starts for the Revs this season and walked two batters in 16 innings. The Revs' opening-day starter, Detwiler ranks eighth in the Atlantic League in ERA and sixth in innings.

“We couldn’t be happier for Ross,” Revs' manager Mark Mason said in a news release.“He has demonstrated exactly what our league is all about. He’s come in both seasons, worked hard, has been a consummate professional and is very deserving of the opportunity to get back to the majors.”

The St. Louis native was drafted sixth overall by the Washington Nationals in 2007 and was called up that season, his first of seven years in the majors spent with Washington. His best season came in 2012, when he went 10-8 with a 3.40 ERA over 33 appearances (27 starts) for the National League Eastern Division champions. The 6-foot-3 southpaw has appeared in 190 major league games (89 starts) for Washington, Texas, Atlanta, Cleveland, Oakland, and Seattle, owning 23 wins, 354 strikeouts, and a 4.36 ERA.

Information for this story was provided by the York Revolution. Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.