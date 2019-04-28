Story Highlights The York Revolution got swept by the Long Island Ducks over the weekend.

It was the season-opening Atlantic League series for each team.

The Revs got outscored in the three-game series, 34-7, including an 8-4 loss Sunday.

Buy Photo Long Island's Rey Fuentes gets past Revolution catcher Corey Bass, Sunday, April 28, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

This is not exactly the start that York Revolution manager Mark Mason was hoping for this season.

The Revs had high expectations entering the 2019 Atlantic League campaign with a roster featuring eight former major leaguers and 11 returning players from last season.

Over the opening weekend, however, the 2019 version of the Revs struggled mightily, getting swept at home at PeoplesBank Park by the Long Island Ducks.

York lost the three games by a combined score of 34-7, including 12-3 loss Friday, a 14-0 setback on Saturday and an 8-4 defeat on Sunday.

In Sunday's loss, York did show some pop at the plate, banging out 11 hits, but the Revs' pitchers continued to struggle, allowing 16 hits by the Ducks.

Nate Coronado led York's offense on Sunday with three hits, including a double, and a run scored. Ryan Dent added two hits and an RBI, while Melky Mesa also had two hits.

The Revs get a day off on Monday before starting a three-game series from Tuesday through Thursday against the New Britain Bees. First pitch Tuesday is set for 6:30 p.m.