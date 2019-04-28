PHOTOS: Long Island at York Revolution baseball
Long Island Ducks at the York Revolution, Sunday, April 28, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
The York Revolution announced the retirement of the Revs' team dog, Boomer after 10 long years, Sunday, April 28, 2019. Boomer will stay on through this season to help select and train his successor. John A. Pavoncello photo
Alexa Ott, 3 of York, reacts to seeing Downtown as she and her mother Vecky wait for the start of the Revs home game against Long Island, Sunday, April 28, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Long Island Ducks at the York Revolution, Sunday, April 28, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Long Island Ducks at the York Revolution, Sunday, April 28, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Long Island Ducks at the York Revolution, Sunday, April 28, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Long Island Ducks at the York Revolution, Sunday, April 28, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York Revolution second baseman Henry Castillo makes the throw to first to complete a double play after outing Long Island's Ivan De Jesus Jr., Sunday, April 28, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Long Island Ducks at the York Revolution, Sunday, April 28, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Long Island Ducks at the York Revolution, Sunday, April 28, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Revs shortstop Ryan Dent fields the throw and makes the tag on a steal attempt by Rando Moreno of Long Island, Sunday, April 28, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Long Island's Rey Fuentes gets past Revolution catcher Corey Bass, Sunday, April 28, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Long Island Ducks at the York Revolution, Sunday, April 28, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Long Island Ducks at the York Revolution, Sunday, April 28, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Long Island Ducks at the York Revolution, Sunday, April 28, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Long Island Ducks at the York Revolution, Sunday, April 28, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Long Island Ducks at the York Revolution, Sunday, April 28, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Long Island Ducks at the York Revolution, Sunday, April 28, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Long Island Ducks at the York Revolution, Sunday, April 28, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Long Island Ducks at the York Revolution, Sunday, April 28, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
    This is not exactly the start that York Revolution manager Mark Mason was hoping for this season.

    The Revs had high expectations entering the 2019 Atlantic League campaign with a roster featuring eight former major leaguers and 11 returning players from last season. 

    Over the opening weekend, however, the 2019 version of the Revs struggled mightily, getting swept at home at PeoplesBank Park by the Long Island Ducks.

    York lost the three games by a combined score of 34-7, including 12-3 loss Friday, a 14-0 setback on Saturday and an 8-4 defeat on Sunday.

    In Sunday's loss, York did show some pop at the plate, banging out 11 hits, but the Revs' pitchers continued to struggle, allowing 16 hits by the Ducks.

    Nate Coronado led York's offense on Sunday with three hits, including a double, and a run scored. Ryan Dent added two hits and an RBI, while Melky Mesa also had two hits.

    The Revs get a day off on Monday before starting a three-game series from Tuesday through Thursday against the New Britain Bees. First pitch Tuesday is set for 6:30 p.m.

