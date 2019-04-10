Story Highlights The York Revolution spring roster now features 26 players.

Two more player signings were announced on Tuesday.

Pitcher Matthew Grimes and catcher Corey Bass were the latest announced signings.

The 2019 Atlantic League season looms for the York Revolution.

Spring training begins next week and the season opener is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 26, at PeopleBank Park against the Long Island Ducks.

The team's 2019 preseason roster now appears set, with 26 players under contract.

Tuesday, two more signings were announced — a pitcher and a catcher with ties to two regional major league organizations.

Right-handed pitcher Matthew Grimes and catcher Corey Bass have been added.

Matthew Grimes (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF YORK REVOLUTION)

The signings were announced by York manager Mark Mason live on Tuesday’s episode of “Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy” on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK.



Matthew Grimes: Grimes joins the Revs for his sixth pro season, having spent his first five years in the Baltimore Orioles organization, reaching the Triple-A level with Norfolk last season.

The 6-foot, 5-inch righty was an 18th-round draft choice of the Orioles in 2014 out of Georgia Tech and is 27-31 with a 3.94 ERA in 116 outings (80 starts) for his minor league career.

Grimes was a 10-game winner for Delmarva in 2015 and combined to win 11 games between Frederick and Bowie in 2016. The Hoschton, Georgia, native was a Carolina League Midseason All-Star selection that season and the Orioles' Minor League Pitcher of the Month in May after winning four consecutive starts, part of a five-start stretch that extended into June during which he allowed one run.

The 27-year-old was a fourth-round pick of the Chicago White Sox out of Mill Creek High School in 2010 but opted to attend Georgia Tech. He was selected by the Philadelphia Phillies three years later but again remained with the Yellow Jackets before the Orioles came calling a year later.

“We’ve had great reports on Matt,” Mason said in a news release. “We were excited to get him. He’s another one where I’m trying to figure out why he’s available. I believe he can help us a lot.”

Corey Bass (Photo: David M. Schofield)

Corey Bass: Bass joins the Revs for his sixth pro season and first in the Atlantic League.

A native of Orlando, Florida, the 27-year-old was selected by the Phillies out of University of North Florida in the 20th round of the 2013 draft. Bass spent parts of three seasons in the Phils’ system, and after a year in the American Association, landed with Windy City of the Frontier League, where he belted a career-high 11 home runs and was an All-Star starter in 2016.

Known as a strong defensive catcher, Bass threw out 44 percent of base stealers that season, the league’s highest percentage in four years. Bass earned a contract with the Miami Marlins organization in 2017 before returning to Windy City. He spent last season working on a possible transition to pitching.

“He’s a great defensive catcher, a great catch-and-throw guy,” Mason said. “I thought it was a good opportunity to bring him in. He’s done a lot in the Frontier League and we wanted to give him a chance against the competition in our league.”

Information for this story was provided by the York Revolution.