York Revolution manager Mark Mason, right, is shown with his new pitcher, Julio Perez. (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF YORK REVOLUTION)

A recent journey down south proved productive for the York Revolution.

The Revs returned home with two new players.

York has signed right-handed pitchers Julio Perez and Andrew Carber to contracts for the 2019 season. Both pitchers attended the Atlantic League Player Showcase this past weekend in Lakeland, Florida.

It was the first time the league held such a showcase and 11 players were signed by league teams. More than 300 players attended the showcase and more than two dozen major league teams were represented.

The new deals were announced by Revs manager Mark Mason on Tuesday night’s episode of “Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy” on SportsRadio 98.9 FM and 1350 WOYK.



Julio Perez: Perez has spent time in the Baltimore Orioles and Arizona Diamondbacks farm systems. The 27-year-old was originally signed by the Orioles out of his native Dominican Republic as a 17-year-old in 2009 and spent four seasons with the Orioles’ Dominican Summer League affiliate, posting a 3.32 ERA in 18 relief outings during his best season in 2012.

After a brief stint in the Frontier League, Perez signed with the Diamondbacks and showcased a 1.88 ERA with four saves during a 2016 season spent mostly at Class A Kane County. The fireballer allowed 14 hits in 24.0 innings with 27 strikeouts in a total of 21 outings that season.

“We knew he was a hard thrower before this weekend,” Mason said in a news release. “He was consistently in the upper 90s. You can’t teach that kind of velocity. His slider was wipe-out. He made it pretty rough on hitters. They were overmatched. It was very impressive.”

Andrew Carber (Photo: SUBMITTED)

Andrew Carber: Carber comes to York at age 23, having spent time in the Boston Red Sox organization to begin his pro career. A 30th-round draft pick out of Chipola (Florida) College in 2017, the 6-foot, 9-inch righty spent time with the Red Sox in extended spring training before seeing game action in the Gulf Coast League.

Carber is a regional product hailing from Blue Bell near Philadelphia and was an all-state golfer at Upper Dublin High School. Carber originally attended Clemson University on a golf scholarship before pursuing baseball. His draft selection by the Red Sox came after leading Chipola to a title at the Junior College World Series.

“Even for a guy who stands 6-9, his delivery was very smooth,” Mason said in the news relase. “The fastball was really good. He was just really smooth. It had been a while since he had pitched competitively and he handled himself very well. I think it’ll be a good opportunity for him to show what he can do here during spring training.”

The Revs now have 24 players under contract for the 2019 season and will unveil final preseason signings on the year’s final episode of “Revs Hot Stove Weekly” on Tuesday, April 9, at 6 p.m. Revs broadcasters Darrell Henry and Brett Pietrzak will host the show live from Fenderz Grill & Pub located inside the Wyndham Garden York.