Ross Detwiler is seen here in action last season for the York Revolution. (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF THE YORK REVOLUTION)

A veteran major league pitcher and a feared slugger will return to the York Revolution in 2019.

The Revs have re-signed left-hander Ross Detwiler and power-hitting first baseman Telvin Nash. The moves were announced by York manager Mark Mason live on Tuesday evening’s episode of “Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy” on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK.

Ross Detwiler: Detwiler returns after going from York to the majors last season. The lefty went 3-1 with a 2.70 ERA in six starts for the Revs to begin the season before having his contract purchased by the Seattle Mariners on June 1. Detwiler posted a 4.89 ERA in 16 outings (13 starts) in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League for the Tacoma Rainiers, and was called up to Seattle, where he worked a six-inning relief appearance on Aug. 21 against the Houston Astros, giving up three runs.

“We’re thrilled to have him back and hopefully he’ll get the same results as last year,” Mason said in a news release. “Hopefully he’ll come in and dominate our league and get picked up by a major league team and stick there.”

The 33 year old became the 10th former Revs player to go from York to the majors and the fourth to do so in the same season.

Last season marked the 10th year that Detwiler has reached the big leagues. The St. Louis native was drafted sixth overall by the Washington Nationals in 2007 and was called up that season, his first of seven years in the majors spent with Washington. His best season came in 2012 when he went 10-8 with a 3.40 ERA over 33 appearances (27 starts) for the National League Eastern Division champions.

The 6-foot, 3-inch southpaw has appeared in 190 major league games (89 starts) for Washington, Texas, Atlanta, Cleveland, Oakland and Seattle, owning a 23-42 record with 354 strikeouts and a 4.36 ERA.

Telvin Nash has been a feared slugger for the York Revolution for the past several seasons. (Photo: YORK DISPATCH FILE PHOTO)

Telvin Nash: Nash returns to York as one of the most accomplished hitters in Revs history. The 2019 season will mark his fifth with the club, having suited up for parts of each of the last four years in York.

Originally a third-round draft pick of the Houston Astros out of Griffin (Georgia) High School in 2009, Nash slugged 102 home runs as an Astros farmhand, reaching Double-A Corpus Christi in 2014-15.

Nash first came to York in the middle of the 2015 season, bashing 13 long balls in 64 games.

He opened the 2016 season with the Revs, clobbering 15 more home runs in 54 games before having his contract purchased by the Chicago White Sox.

Nash returned to the Revs in 2017 and slammed 16 dingers in 48 regular-season contests and pounded three more in the postseason, including a walk-off winner in Game 1 of the Division Series vs. Southern Maryland, and the go-ahead championship-winning shot in the clinching Game 3 of the Championship Series vs. Long Island, claiming playoff co-MVP status.

Nash rejoined the Revs last August, batting .338 with nine homers and a .443 on-base percentage in 39 games.

Overall in his Revs career, the 28 year old has batted .287 with 53 home runs, 132 RBIs and a .393 on-base percentage in 205 games. His 53 home runs are 13 shy of Andres Perez’s franchise record of 66, and six short of Chris Nowak’s 59, which rank second.

“It doesn’t matter what the result is of the at-bat, it’s almost like must-watch TV,” Mason said in the news release. “You have to watch his at-bat because you never know what’s going to happen there. If he touches it, it can go anywhere. He has an approach to hitting and he’s a student of the game.”

The Revs now have 22 players under contract for the 2019 season and will unveil more signings on the next episode of “Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy”, airing next Tuesday, April 2, at 6 p.m.

Information for this story was provided by the York Revolution.