The York Revolution will honor local legends of the sport on Saturday, April 27, when the team hosts Negro League Night at PeoplesBank Park.

The event will feature an auction of game-worn commemorative jerseys presented by PeoplesBank to benefit the William C. Goodridge Freedom Center and Underground Railroad Museum managed by the Crispus Attucks Association of York.

The addition to the Revs' promotional calendar extends recognition that the team first paid when it announced the names of two new hospitality spaces constructed this offseason on the skybox level of PeoplesBank Park, the Monarch and Solomon suites.

The Monarch Suite pays tribute to the Colored Monarchs of the Diamond. Formerly the Cuban Giants based in Trenton, New Jersey, the Monarchs moved to York in 1890 as part of the Interstate League. The Monarchs dominated the league with a 40-16 record and were considered the pennant winner when the league disbanded in July 1890. They were 88-27 vs. teams from 32 towns in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

The Solomon Suite honors the legacy of King Solomon “Sol” White, the second baseman of the Colored Monarchs of the Diamond during their season in York and a member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

One of the most important names in Negro League Baseball, in 54 games in York, White hit .350 and stole 21 bases. His playing career spanned five seasons and 152 games, in which he hit .359 with 169 runs scored, 231 hits, 40 doubles and 41 stolen bases.

He then moved into team management and spent nearly 25 years building rosters and managing seasons for teams in Philadelphia, New York, Columbus and Cleveland, as well as in the Cuban League. White also authored the first — and, for a long time, only — book on Negro League Baseball, History of Colored Baseball. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2006.

Jersey auction: The Revs will also highlight these local connections to baseball history through special jerseys that the Revs' players will wear for the game. The jerseys will be auctioned off throughout the night to benefit the Goodridge Freedom Center. The one-of-a-kind design of the jerseys, presented by PeoplesBank, was inspired by jerseys of the Monarchs era.

The team will further honor White by giving away Sol White baseball cards to the first 1,000 fans through the gates when they open at 5:30 p.m. for the team’s 6:30 p.m. game against the Long Island Ducks.

“This is an extremely important event for us,” Revs president Eric Menzer said in a news release. “We’re excited about another way to honor York’s history and particularly looking forward to bringing attention to an era in our national pastime that has not received enough attention. Being able to raise money for the Goodridge Freedom Center — another underappreciated gem — is an added bonus.”

Menzer added that the evening will also feature performances by the YWCA Temple Guard Drill Team, presented by Johnson Controls, and the evening will end with the first postgame inside-the-park fireworks of the season.

Tickets are available at www.yorkrevolution.com, by calling (717) 801-4487, and in the ticket office of PeoplesBank Park.

