A familiar face with a big bat will return to the York Revolution for the 2019 season.

The Revs announced three more 2019 player signings on Monday night, including the return of catcher/first baseman Isaias Tejeda. York also announced agreements with left-handed relief pitcher Dustin Richardson and outfielder/second baseman J.P. Sportman. Richardson is a former major leaguer who finished last season with the Revs.

The additions were unveiled by manager Mark Mason.



Isaias Tejeda: Tejeda returns for his fourth season with the Revs.

A one-time prospect in the New York Yankees organization over his first six pro seasons, the Dominican Republic native first came to York at the start of the 2016 season, during which he batted .356 with nine home runs in 65 games over two stints with the club. His contract was purchased by the Atlanta Braves in June of that season. Among his highlights was a 28-game hitting streak that spanned both stints, the second-longest in Revs history.

The 27-year-old spent the entire 2017 Revs championship season in York, batting .300 with 17 home runs and 78 RBIs.

After a stint in the Mexican League to begin the 2018 campaign, Tejeda returned to York, where he batted .303 and drove in 22 runs in 22 games last year.

“He can hit the ball out of the park in every part of every park we play in,” Mason said in a Revs' news release. “There’s no ballpark that can hold him. When he’s going well, he can wear the gaps out with lots of extra-base hits. He’s been a tremendous player for us, especially at the plate offensively over the years. To have him here from the beginning this year should make a big difference for us.”

Tejeda enters the 2019 season with a .318 career average during his time in York, tied for seventh-highest in franchise history. He has belted 28 home runs and knocked in 138 runs in 208 games, and ranks 10th in club history with 62 doubles and tied for seventh with a .502 slugging percentage.

Dustin Richardson: Richardson joined the Revs in August of last season and excelled in 13 outings, allowing five runs in 15 2/3 innings for a 2.87 ERA while walking four, striking out 27 and notching four saves.

The 6-foot, 6-inch lefty previously pitched in the Atlantic League with Sugar Land and Long Island over parts of five seasons, and enters his 14th pro season in 2019. The Newton, Kansas, native was originally a fifth-round draft pick of the Boston Red Sox out of Texas Tech University in 2006 and reached the major leagues for a combined 29 appearances in 2009-10, compiling a 3.31 ERA at the big league level.

The 35-year-old has also pitched at the Triple-A level with the Marlins, Braves, Angels and Dodgers.

“It’s great to have him here from the beginning of the year,” Mason said in the news release. “We’ve seen him with Long Island and Sugar Land over the years and it was nice to see him standing in a Revs uniform pitching for us as opposed to against us. He has a lot of talent and he knows what he’s doing out there. He can throw hard, he can move it around, has a good change of speeds and keeps the ball down in the zone.”

J.P. Sportman: Sportman comes to York having spent his entire five-year career in the Oakland Athletics organization, reaching Triple-A Nashville last season.

The 27-year-old has spent the bulk of the past three years with Double-A Midland, batting a combined .273 with 14 or more steals and 27 or more doubles each year. He has also hit a dozen or more home runs each of the last two seasons. A native of Schenectady, New York, Sportman was a 27th-round draft pick of the A’s out of Central Connecticut State University in 2014, and is a career .279 minor-league hitter with 37 home runs, 104 doubles, 16 triples, 245 RBIs and 69 steals.

“He plays all-out, nonstop as hard as you can play with a great arm, a lot of speed and a good bat,” Mason said in the news release. “He can play all three outfield positions and can even play some second base. He’s somebody that we’re looking at for the top of our lineup. We’re excited to get him.”

The Revs now have nine players under contract for the 2019 season.

