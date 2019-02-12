CLOSE 4-year-old Lanon Mak of Hellam Township sings the National Anthem before Rev's game York Dispatch

Story Highlights York Revolution manager Mark Mason announced three more player signings Tuesday.

Henry Castillo returns to the Revs after hitting .310 with the team last season.

The Revs also added pitcher Dan Minor and catcher Carlos Paulino.

Henry Castillo is seen here in action last season for the York Revolution. (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF YORK REVOLUTION)

An infielder who excelled for the York Revolution during the second half of the 2018 season will return to the franchise in 2019.

Revs manager Mark Mason announced three more player signings on Tuesday evening, including the return of Henry Castillo, while adding pitcher Dan Minor and catcher Carlos Paulino. The signings were announced on “Revs Hot Stove Weekly” presented by Shipley Energy on SportsRadio 1350 WOYK.

Henry Castillo: Castillo impressed in 44 games with York in 2018 after joining the team in July. The switch-hitter batted .310 with nine doubles, three triples, two homers and 22 RBIs while seeing time at second base, third base and shortstop. He really hit his stride late in the year, batting .410 (32-for-78) in 23 games from Aug. 20 through the rest of the season.

The 24-year-old spent his first five pro seasons in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization and batted over .300 in each of his first two years in the United States. The Dominican Republic native connected on a career-high 12 home runs for Visalia in 2016 and is a career .274 hitter in six seasons.

“We’re really happy to have him back,” Mason said. “He was a nice surprise for us last year. He showed opposite-field power. He’s a young guy that’s excited to be here and works really hard. Once he started playing on a more regular basis we saw some really good things.”

Dan Minor: Minor joins the Revs for his seventh pro season. Originally a ninth-round draft pick of the Houston Astros in 2012 out of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, the Austin, Texas, native spent his first four seasons in the Astros farm system. The righty led the Appalachian League with a 2.75 ERA in his rookie season in 2012 and went a combined 17-6 over the following two seasons at Class A and High-A. Minor reached Double-A Corpus Christi in 2015, before pitching in the independent American Association for parts of three years. The 28-year-old went 11-2 with a 2.51 ERA in 15 starts for Gary last season, allowing 87 hits and 19 walks with 77 strikeouts in 97 innings. He is a combined 35-13 with a 3.45 ERA in his pro career.

“He’s a strike-thrower, a really good command guy that keeps the ball down in the zone,” Mason said. “We’re looking to have him come in and give him an opportunity to start with us.”

Carlos Paulino: Paulino enters his 12th pro season and has spent six seasons at the Triple-A level, having played in the Miami Marlins, Pittsburgh Pirates and Minnesota Twins organizations. The 29-year-old is a career .250 hitter and has thrown out 33 percent of opposing base stealers. The Dominican Republic native played in the Mexican League with Oaxaca last season, batting .276 with two home runs and 22 RBIs in 33 games.

“Defensively, he’s a phenomenal catcher,” Mason said. “He handles pitching staffs really well. The reports have been really good on him. Offensively, he’s shown signs of power.”

Six players under contract, more to come: The Revs now have six players under contract for the upcoming season and will continue to unveil additional signings each week on “Revs Hot Stove Weekly.” The next episode will air either Monday, Feb. 18, or Tuesday, Feb. 19, at 6 p.m. depending on WOYK’s local high school and college basketball playoff broadcast schedule.

The York Revolution provided information for this report.