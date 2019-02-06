Story Highlights The York Revolution announced their first 2019 player signings on Tuesday.

Buy Photo Melky Mesa is seen here last year signing a baseball for a young fan. Mesa will return to the York Revolution for the 2019 season. (Photo: Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch)

Melky Mesa, the York Revolution's 2018 Most Valuable Player, will return to the team for the 2019 season.

The announcement of Mesa's return was made Tuesday evening by manager Mark Mason on "Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy” on SportsRadio 1350 WOYK.

Mason also announced the signings of right-handed pitchers Jeffrey Rosa and Fabian Roman. They were the first announced Revs' signings of 2019.

Melky Mesa: Mesa was an Atlantic League All-Star last season after batting .337 with 20 home runs and 89 RBIs in 100 games. His average ranked third in the league, just one point shy of the top spot, while also tying the third-highest mark in team history. His 20 homers were third in the league, while his RBI total ranked second, just two off the league high. Mesa also finished third in runs scored (85) and total bases (221), and first in extra-base hits (48) and slugging percentage (.577). His slugging percentage was second in franchise history.

“He’s a great team player and a great hitter,” Mason said in a news release. “We’d like to use him more as an everyday defensive left fielder this year as well. Everybody knows he can hit. It would have been interesting to see what kind of numbers he’d have put up had he been healthy right from the beginning. For me, he’s undoubtedly the best hitter in the league."

Mesa, 32, enters his 14th pro season. He gained limited major league experience, appearing in three games for the New York Yankees in 2012 and five more in 2013, combining to go 6-for-15 with a pair of doubles. Over his minor league career, Mesa has totaled 139 homers, 529 RBIs and 127 stolen bases.

Jeffrey Rosa: Rosa, 23, will make his Atlantic League debut in his fifth pro season in 2019. He originally signed with the Washington Nationals, spending two seasons in that organization as a starter, before pitching the past two seasons as a reliever at the Rookie level with the Tampa Bay Rays organization. The Dominican native holds a career ERA of 4.98, allowing 115 hits in 132 innings while striking out 140.

“He has a lot of upside with a really good fastball," Mason said. "There is a lot of buzz about him and his velocity."

Fabian Roman: Roman, 27, comes to the Atlantic League for the first time, entering his fifth pro season. The Jersey City, New Jersey, native was a 16th-round draft pick of the Cincinnati Reds in 2013 out of Lubbock Christian University in Texas and spent his first two pro seasons in the Reds system. After spending 2016 in the American Association, Roman signed with the Seattle Mariners in 2017. Roman is 5-5 in his career over 59 appearances, all in relief.

“He has high potential as well,” Mason said. “He has good off-speed pitches as his out pitches. He can give multiple innings. We’re looking to use him in the middle of the game."

Information for this story was provided by the York Revolution.