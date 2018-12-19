Buy Photo Here's a photo from last year's home opener for the York Revolution. When the Revs open the 2019 season, they'll be playing under new extra-inning rules. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo Story Highlights The Atlantic League has adopted a new extra-inning tiebreaker rule for 2019.

Each extra-inning frame will now begin with a runner on second base.

The rule mirrors a rule that had already been in place for affiliated minor league games.

York Revolution fans will see a different brand of extra-inning baseball in 2019 at PeoplesBank Park.

The Atlantic League announced Tuesday that the Revs and the rest of the teams in the league have adopted a new extra-inning tiebreaker rule.

The rule is currently in effect in all affiliated pro baseball leagues. The rule was unanimously approved by the Atlantic League Board of Directors.

“There are many potential benefits associated with the rule, including shorter length of games, reduced fatigue among players and umpires and more efficient postgame travel, among others,” league president Rick White said in a news release.

According to the news release, one of the considerations for the league board members in approving the new rule was the number of league players who move on to Major League Baseball organizations each year.

“With dozens of players transferred from the Atlantic League to MLB organizations annually, we felt it was critical to place them in similar circumstances to what they would encounter as a member of an affiliated club,” White said in a news release.

Following is an explanation of the extra-inning tiebreaker rule that will take effect in 2019.

►Extra innings will begin with a runner on second base. The runner at second will be the player in the batting order previous to the leadoff batter of the inning (or a substitute for that player).

By way of example, if the No. 5 hitter in the batting order is due to lead off the 10th inning, the No. 4 batter (or a pinch-runner for that player) will begin the inning on second. Any runner or batter removed from the game for a substitute will be ineligible to return to the game.

►For purposes of calculating earned runs, the runner who begins an inning on second will be considered a runner who has reached second because of an error, but no error shall be charged to the opposing team or to any player. Additionally, the runner who begins an inning on second would be credited with a run scored in his statistics should he cross home plate safely in that inning.

►The tiebreaker rule will only apply to games played during the league’s 140-game regular season. All postseason games will be exempt from the tiebreaker rule. Playoff games will use the traditional extra-inning format.

The Revs will begin their 13th season vs. the Long Island Ducks at PeoplesBank Park on Friday, April 26, 2019.

Information for this story was provided through a news release from the Atlantic League.