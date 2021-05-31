MONDAY'S ADULT BASEBALL: East Prospect shuts out Glen Rock in interleague battle

STEVE HEISER

Two of the top hurlers in York County hooked up in a standout pitching duel on Monday morning.

East Prospect’s Dylan Stoops and Glen Rock’s James Wiercinski battled against each other during the first day of 2021 interleague play between the Susquehanna League and the Central League.

Stoops and the Pistons eventually emerged with a 3-0 victory over visiting Glen Rock.

The contest pitted the defending Susquehanna League regular-season and playoff champion (East Prospect) against the defending Central League playoff champion (Glen Rock).

Glen Rock had been 7-0 before Monday’s loss.

Stoops threw a four-hit shutout, striking out six and walking none.

Wiercinski, meanwhile, also threw a complete game, striking out six, walking three and allowing four singles, but took the tough-luck loss.

Glen Rock’s Justin Anderson went 2 for 3 and Scott Merkel doubled.

Monday’s games marked the return of interleague play after a one-year hiatus in 2020.

On Monday afternoon, East Prospect picked up a Susquehanna League win vs. visiting Jacobus, 6-4.

Mark Schauren led the Pistons (6-2 overall) by going 4 for 4, including a double, with three RBIs and one run scored. Also for EP, Ryky Smith went 2 for 3; Mark Specht went 2 for 3 with two runs scored; Brett Alaimo went 2 for 4, including a double, with two runs scored and one RBI; and relief pitcher Terry Godfrey threw 6 1/3 innings, striking out five and walking none, while allowing zero runs and three hits to pick up the win.

OTHER

INTERLEAGUE

GAMES

Pleasureville 10, Jacobus 3: At Jacobus, Tyler Wagner led the Hawks with two doubles, three RBIs and one run scored. Also excelling for Pleasureville were Alex Meyers (two doubles, two runs), Landon Ness (two hits), Anthony Catterall (two hits, double, run scored), Evan Keefer (two hits, two runs), Glen Dietrich (homer, two RBIs, two runs) and Beau Burris (homer). Ness also threw two innings of shutout relief, striking out five, walking none and allowing one hit. For Jacobus, Collin Slenker homered and collected three RBIs.

Vikings 1, Hallam 0: At Hallam, Shane Haffner led the Vikings by throwing a shutout, striking out nine, walking three and allowing three singles to pick up the win. For Hallam, Angel Matias went 3 for 3, while starting pitcher Matt Carta threw six innings, striking out six, walking five and allowing five singles, but took the loss.

Brew Crew 4, York Township 1: At York Township, Zach Naddony led the visitors to the victory by going 3 for 4 with two runs scored and one RBI. Also for Brew Crew Jordan Kunkel had two doubles and two RBIs, while EJ Naddony threw a complete game, striking out nine, walking one and allowing four singles to pick up the win. For Township, Max Naill went 2 for 4 with one run scored, while James Striebig threw a complete game, striking out four, walking two and allowing two earned runs, but took the loss.

Stoverstown 8, Windsor 2: At Stoverstown, the Tigers plated six runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a big lead and went on to capture the victory. Levi Krause led the Tigers by going 3 for 3, including a double, with one run scored. Also for Stoverstown, Zach Schuler went 2 for 3, including a double, with two runs scored; Nick Spangler went 2 for 4 with one run scored; Austin Rickrode doubled with two RBIs and one run scored; and Trevor Farrell threw four innings, striking out nine, walking one and allowing no runs to pick up the win. For Windsor, Tyler Stabley had two doubles, while Grant Schwartz homered with two RBIs.

Manchester 4, Stewartstown 1: At Stewartstown, Michael Baker led the Indians by throwing six innings, striking out six, walking one and allowing three hits to pick up the win. Also for Manchester, Jonah Latshaw went 2-4 with one run scored and Justin Lichtenwalner went 1 for 2 with two stolen bases and two walks. For Stewartstown, Jere Preston tripled and starting pitcher Jordan Rhodes threw 4 1/3 innings, striking out nine, walking six and allowing one earned run, but took the loss.

OTHER

SUSQUEHANNA

GAMES

Windsor 9, Conrads 0: At Windsor, Shawn Wilson led the Cardinals by throwing five innings, striking out seven, walking one and allowing no hits to pick up the win. Wilson also went 2 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored. Also for Windsor, Tyler Stabley went 2 for 2, including a double, with two runs scored, one RBI and three walks; Ryan Stabley went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and one run scored; Kieran Kearns went 2 for 2 with one run scored; Grant Schwartz went 2 for 3 with one run scored and one RBI; and Cole Daugherty doubled with two RBIs, two walks and one run scored. Kearns also closed the final two innings on the mound, striking out three, walking none and allowing one single.

Hallam 3, York Township 2 (8 innings): At York Township, Dan Wecker's two-out RBI single in the top of the eighth scored Eric McNeil from second to plate the go-ahead and eventual game-winning run. McNeil finished 2 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored. Also for Hallam, Zach Zambito went 2 for 2; Alex Tucci hit a solo homer and threw 5 1/3 innings, striking out four, walking one and allowing one run to receive a no-decision; and Matt Ruth pitched 2 2/3 innings of relief, striking out seven, walking three and allowing one hit to pick up the win. For Township, Max Naill went 2 for 3 with two runs scored; Roberto Barranca went 2 for 3 with one RBI; Dennis Porter went 2 for 4 with a double; and starting pitcher James Guiseppe threw 6 1/3 innings, striking out six, walking two and allowing two runs in a no-decision.

CENTRAL

LEAGUE GAME

Mechanicsburg 1, Jefferson 0: At Jefferson, Grant Smeltzer led the Cardinals to the road victory by throwing four innings, striking out three, walking three and allowing three singles to pick up the win. For Jefferson, Tanner Rock threw a complete game, striking out 10 and walking one, while allowing no earned runs and two singles, but took the loss.

