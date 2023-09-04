Stoverstown sweeps the field to repeat as Tom Kerrigan Memorial Tournament champions

Ryan Vandersloot

For The York Dispatch

MOUNT WOLF — The only thing hotter this weekend than the temperatures in the York area was the bat of Stoverstown standout Chris Mattison. That was certainly not good news for opponents of the Tigers, who entered Labor Day weekend as the defending Tom Kerrigan Memorial Tournament champions.

Mattison finished with 12 hits — including three home runs and two doubles — and 10 RBIs over six games in three days. If that wasn’t enough, the Tigers also rolled into Monday’s title game against Cecil County on the backs of a pitching staff that allowed just two runs over the first five contests.

While the pitching wasn’t quite as dominant in the final, the defending champs gave a lot of a leeway for starter Mark Burnside by piling up 13 runs — six of which were driven in by Mattison — en route to a convincing 18-7 triumph that was ended after five innings due to the 10-run rule.

“We just came out ready,” said Mattison, who roped a two-run double before cracking a grand slam in the first inning. “We played these guys (Saturday) and it was a 2-1 game, but we kind of knew what to expect.”

Even Mattison wasn’t imagining a first inning like the one that played out Monday. Cecil County had to use three pitchers just to get three outs. A single and two walks loaded the bases for Mattison, who smoked a double to center that made it 2-0. A single by Cody Brittain and a double by Jose Torrealba made it 6-0 before the Braves recorded their first out.

A pair of walks loaded the bases before Cecil County got a popout to short for the second out. Things spiraled out of control from there, as a walk and a single made it 8-0 and another walk scored one more run to bring Mattison back to the plate.

After falling behind 0-2, Mattison didn’t miss, as he clobbered a majestic drive well over the fence in right to make it 13-0.

“We thought that we would see a little better pitching,” Mattison said. “We were just waiting to see somebody that they just drove up (from Maryland) today, but (we're) certainly happily surprised.”

The first inning took all of the intrigue of the outcome away while also cementing Mattison as the tournament’s Most Outstanding Hitter.

Monday’s triumph marked the second straight Kerrigan crown for Stoverstown skipper Matt Spangler, who heaped praise for his team’s success on his players, both from the Tigers themselves and from Kerrigan tournament additions such as Brittain and Burnside (both from Mount Wolf).

“We always say that it’s the players that get it done,” Spangler said. “We’ve been fortunate the last two years with our team and the guys that we picked up all contributed. It wasn’t just all Stoverstown players. We had guys from Manchester, Mount Wolf and other teams that are well-respected in the Central League.”

It definitely wasn’t the type of regular season that Spangler and Stoverstown expected this season after winning the Central League, York County Championship Series and the Kerrigan Tournament last year. The 2023 Tigers finished fourth in the standings and were knocked out of the CL playoffs in the semifinals. As the defending champs, however, Stoverstown was assured a Kerrigan berth, which will be the case next year as well.

Some of Stoverstown’s struggles during the year could be attributed to injuries, like the shoulder stiffness that limited Mattison’s ability to play at 100 percent throughout the summer.

“Chris was battling injuries all during the regular season,” Spangler said. “And we had some injuries all over. This weekend Chris turned it up a notch — this weekend is what you can expect to see from Chris Mattison. He knows the game. With him catching, that puts a lot of wear and tear on his legs, and we were fortunate that he only had to catch one game (Saturday) and I think that helped keep him fresh for the entire weekend.”

Mattison was far from a one-man wrecking crew, as the entire Stoverstown lineup was productive from top to bottom. Xavier Bonilla, Zach Nadolny, Torrealba, Joe Yourgal and others took the pressure off the pitching staff by piling up the runs. The Tigers scored at least 10 runs in three of their six victories.

“Our lineup was just loaded up and down,” Stoverstown veteran Levi Krause said. “It didn’t matter who you put in the lineup ... we were going to play top-level baseball. I can’t even remember the last time we had a lineup this stacked.”

NOTES: Jacob Seymour from Pittsburgh was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Pitcher. Seymour finished with a 2-0 record over 8 2/3 innings, including a victory over Diamond Academy Saturday.

After a great start for the five Susquehanna and Central League squads Saturday, the Tigers were the only team to make it to Monday.

York Township went 3-0 in pool play Saturday to advance to the quarterfinal round before falling to Cecil County, 6-5, on Sunday afternoon. Jefferson met the same fate after a 3-0 finish in pool play. The Titans were clipped by the NY Hawks, 8-6, in the quarterfinals.

East Prospect finished 2-1 in its pool but was blitzed by Quad County in the first round of Sunday’s playoffs by an 8-1 margin. Mechanicsburg also went 2-1 to advance to the playoff round, where the Central League and York County champion Cardinals were ousted by the NY Hawks, 6-4.

Stoverstown won their pool with a 3-0 mark, then downed Quad County by a 1-0 score before battering the NY Hawks 11-0 on Sunday.

Cecil County finished behind Stoverstown in pool play with a 2-1 mark. The Braves then beat Long Island, 10-0, before besting York Township in the quarterfinals. CC then earned a 6-5 triumph over Pittsburgh to claim a berth in the final.

In Monday's third-place contest, Pittsburgh shut out the NY Hawks, 7-0.