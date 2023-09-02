Wilson still starring on sandlots as local teams shine at Kerrigan tournament

Ryan Vandersloot

For The York Dispatch

MOUNT WOLF — For all the rich and long history of the Susquehanna Baseball League, only a handful of players have ever tallied 1,000 regular-season hits for their careers. Another handful or more have achieved at least 100 career regular-season victories.

Only one player has done both — Windsor veteran Shawn Wilson. And in true Wilson fashion, the right-hander earned both milestones on the same night, a 17-3 victory over Felton back on Aug. 5.

“I don’t remember many of them, actually,” Wilson joked. “It’s all really a blur.”

Wilson has been a mainstay in the Susquehanna League since 1996. His ability to hit, field and pitch is a trio of attributes that all managers crave. In an era now where players rarely play more than a decade, the likelihood of anyone matching Wilson’s feat is extremely low.

At the still-spry age of 44, Wilson was available in the SL's postseason draft for either champion East Prospect or playoff runner-up York Township to add to their Tom Kerrigan Memorial Tournament rosters. The Pistons never gave Township a chance, as East Prospect manager Mark Toomey selected Wilson with the first pick.

“He was our first guy,” Toomey said after his team finished Saturday’s pool play round in the Kerrigan with a 2-1 record, good enough for a second-place finish in Pool D. “We were going to the guy that we knew could hit, field and also can come in and pitch if we needed him. He’s always my first go-to for these things.”

It’s not just Wilson’s play on the field that makes him such a hot commodity for teams searching for pickups when the Kerrigan Tournament rolls around every Labor Day weekend.

“Shawn has just been as great of a competitor as you can ever ask for,” Toomey said. “He is — by far — one of the nicest people I’ve ever come across in this league. Willie has been nothing ever but a class act and that’s one of the other reasons that every time the draft comes around that he’s on the top of the lists.”

KERRIGAN DAY 1 RECAP

It was a great day for all Central and Susquehanna League squads entered in the 16-team draw. All five teams — East Prospect, York Township, Stoverstown, Jefferson and Mechanicsburg — won their first two games to guarantee themselves a berth in the single-elimination, 12-team draw that begins at 10 a.m. Sunday. Jefferson, Stoverstown and York Township all finished with 3-0 records, which earned those squads a bye into the quarterfinal round Sunday.

East Prospect and Mechanicsburg — the two teams that played in the York County Championship Series last month — dropped their final games of the day. The Pistons fell by a 9-4 mark to Diamond Academy, while the Cardinals dropped a 6-3 contest to Township.

EP will play its first-round contest at 10 a.m. Sunday against Quad County at Stoverstown, with the winner facing the defending champion Tigers around 12:30 p.m.

Mechanicsburg will face the NY Hawks at 10 a.m. Sunday at Manchester with the winner advancing to take on Jefferson at 12:30 p.m.

York Township will take on the winner of the Cecil County-Long Island contest at 12:30 p.m. at Shiloh, while Diamond Academy will await the winner of the South Penn-Pittsburgh clash at 12:30 p.m. at Mount Wolf.

The winners of the 12:30 p.m. games will meet up in the semifinals at 3 p.m. The Stoverstown and Manchester site winners will face each other at Manchester, while the Shiloh and Mount Wolf sites will do likewise at Mount Wolf.

Monday’s action will begin at 10 a.m. with the semifinal losers battling for third place while the semifinal winners will play afterwards around 1 p.m. Both games Monday will take place at Mount Wolf.