Tom Kerrigan Memorial Tournament set to return to local baseball diamonds

Ryan Vandersloot

For The York Dispatch

The 2023 Tom Kerrigan Memorial Tournament will once again be a boon for fans of the local sandlot baseball diamonds.

The weather forecast also figures to provide a major sigh of relief to Kerrigan Tournament Director Ed Brenner.

“So far the forecast looks good,” Brenner said. “It’s been a while since we last had really good weather for this thing.”

With seven teams from York County — and two more from nearby Adams County — entered into this year’s draw, fans are bound to find some of their favorite local players participating in one of the grandest and most prestigious tournaments of the season.

A total of 16 teams will compete over the three-day draw, with the champion to be decided Monday afternoon at Mount Wolf.

With nearly half the field from the local area, the chances are good that at least one team, if not two, advance to the championship round. The local contingent is headlined by Mechanicsburg, the Central League regular-season and playoff champion as well as the York County Championship Series winner.

Along with the Cardinals are a pair of other Central League squads — playoff runner-up Jefferson and reigning Kerrigan champ Stoverstown — as well as Susquehanna League champion East Prospect and playoff runner-up York Township.

Two other teams — the York Stars and Line Drive Academy — are also from the area. The York Stars play in the York Rec League, while Line Drive Academy features more younger players than the traditional men’s league squads.

In addition, the South Penn League will field an all-star squad, while an academy team from Gettysburg is joining the draw this season.

The 16 teams are split into four pools, with each team guaranteed of playing at least three games Saturday. The top three squads from each pool will advance to the 12-team, single-elimination draw. Bracket play starts Sunday with the final set for 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Pool A includes Stoverstown, South Penn, Line Drive Academy and Cecil County. Cecil County, which hails from Maryland, has played in every single Kerrigan tournament ever held. Games in this pool will be played at Stoverstown and Glen Rock, with Stoverstown playing all three of its contests at home.

Pool B features Jefferson, the Long Island Twins, Delco and Pittsburgh. The Twins are a new entrant this year, although there have been other Long Island squads in the draw in the past. All three of Jefferson's games will be at Manchester, while other contests will be held at Shiloh.

Pool C includes both Mechanicsburg and York Township, as well as Quad County and Gettysburg. Games in this pool will be played at Mechanicsburg and Dillsburg, with the Cardinals at home for a tripleheader.

Pool D features East Prospect along with the York Stars, New York Hawks and Diamond Academy. Diamond Academy, which includes standouts from the Perkiomen League, won the Kerrigan title in 2018. The Susquehanna League champion Pistons will play their three games at Mount Wolf, with other contests to be held at Pleasureville.