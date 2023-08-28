East Prospect holds off York Township to win Susquehanna League championship

In a Susquehanna League championship series filled with close contests, East Prospect used an early offensive outburst to clinch the league title in Sunday's Game 4 at York Township.

The Pistons plated seven runs in the top of the second inning and held on for a 7-5 victory over York Township, which stretched the series into Sunday with a Game 3 victory the day before. A potential winner-take-all game was scheduled for Sunday afternoon, but East Prospect instead slammed the door in the morning.

MORE:Mechanicsburg walks off Jefferson to win Central League championship

MORE:Chase Dietz pulls away from Freddie Rahmer to win Kramer Klash at Lincoln Speedway

MORE:York-Adams League Week 1 football roundup

The second-inning rally began with a hit-by-pitch and an error, and after a sacrifice bunt pushed two runners into scoring position, Mark Schauren's single to right gave the Pistons a 2-0 lead. A two-out single and walk loaded the bases before Austin Denlinger's single brought home two more runs and Ryky Smith added another single to make it 5-0. An intentional walk to Dalton Renn following a passed ball filled the bags again for Dylan Stoops, who blooped a two-run single over shortstop.

York Township didn't go away easily, though. After a walk and a single with one out in the bottom of the second, Tyler Page cranked a three-run home run to right field to vault the hosts back into the contest. An error with two outs in the frame allowed Micah Striebig to score from second and make it 7-4.

Township added another run in the third when Dave Miele singled and Jeffrey Deveney singled him home, slashing the deficit to 7-5. Greg Ross followed with a single to put the tying run on base. But Jeremy Sabathne escaped the jam, and both teams escaped plenty of chances the rest of the way.

East Prospect loaded the bases on three walks against York Township starter James Striebig in the fourth but came up empty. Township had two on with no outs in the bottom of the fourth but left the runners on second and third. The Pistons left two on in the fifth and sixth. The hosts, though, were shut down over the final 2 2/3 innings by East Prospect ace Dylan Stoops after the left-hander came in from the bullpen.

Stoops faced eight batters and allowed one hit, a Jake Reichard single in the seventh that was immediately erased by a double play. Sabathne pitched the first 4 1/3 innings and allowed five runs (four earned) on nine hits with a walk and no strikeouts. For York Township, Striebig allowed seven unearned runs in the second and finished with seven hits and walks allowed in 4 2/3 innings. Tyler Page, who pitched eight innings in Thursday's Game 2, worked the final 2 1/3 in shutout fashion.

Denlinger was the offensive star for East Prospect, going 3 for 4 with an RBI. Stoops went 2 for 3 with the two-run single in the second. York Township recorded 10 hits to the Pistons' nine, led by Page's three-run homer and two hits each from Deveney and Micah Striebig.

Close series: East Prospect's two-run victory Sunday followed three straight games with one-run margins. The Pistons walked it off with a 5-4 win in Tuesday's Game 1, then prevailed 2-1 in 11 innings in Game 2, which was suspended after eight frames Thursday and resumed Saturday morning. York Township prevailed 3-2 in Saturday's Game 3.

The Pistons trailed 4-1 in the middle of the fifth of Game 1 and entered the seventh still down 4-3, but the tying run scored on an error with two outs before Drake Renn's double scored Brett Alaimo for the win. Stoops fired a complete game, allowing four runs on eight hits while striking out 13. James Striebig went the distance for York Township.

Page and Josh Kreider both allowed one run in eight innings Thursday before Game 2 at York Township was suspended due to darkness. When action resumed Saturday morning, it took until the 11th for East Prospect to pull ahead. Ryky Smith delivered the go-ahead double that scored James Becker.

York Township's Ethan Saxe, who pitched three innings and took the loss Saturday morning, fired a complete game to extend his team's season in the afternoon. He was spotted a 2-0 lead in the second and gave up runs in the fourth and fifth, but Page's sacrifice fly in the sixth made it 3-2 and Saxe held on for the win. Page had two RBIs against Nick Kreider, who went all seven innings for the Pistons.

East Prospect's triumph in Game 4 added the Susquehanna League playoff title to the team's regular-season championship. Mechanicsburg accomplished the same feat Saturday in the York Central League, taking a best-of-three series from Jefferson with a walk-off win.

The four teams that played for championships this week will take part in the Tom Kerrigan Memorial Tournament, which starts this Saturday and concludes on Labor Day to officially end the local sandlot summer season. Stoverstown of the Central League will also compete after winning the tournament in 2022.