Mechanicsburg walks off Jefferson to win Central League championship

Mechanicsburg captured the York Central League title Saturday with a 2-1, walk-off home victory over Jefferson in the decisive Game 3 of the championship series.

Brady Ebbert's sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh sealed the deal for the Cardinals, who previously captured the Central League regular-season crown and defeated East Prospect of the Susquehanna League in the York County Championship Series earlier this month. They'll close their summer at next weekend's Tom Kerrigan Memorial Tournament.

Mechanicsburg opened the scoring on Anderson French's bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the first, and the lead held until Jefferson's Joe Jasinski leveled the score with an RBI single in the top of the fifth. The Cardinals finally beat down the door in the seventh — Josh Patrick doubled, Jager Nailor singled and Jeff Lougee was intentionally walked before Ebbert's fly ball to center brought home the championship-clinching run.

Cardinals starting pitcher Kyle Otstot tossed 6 1/3 innings of one-run ball, allowing four hits and a walk with two strikeouts. Reese Young entered with two outs in the top of the seventh, walking Tyler Troxel before getting Sam Crater to fly out. Crater then surrendered the winning run in the bottom half.

Titans starter Zach Reed was shaky early but settled in and pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing the lone unearned run on two hits and four walks. Crater — whose complete game Thursday pushed the series to a winner-take-all contest — entered with one out in the fifth and ultimately went two frames, allowing one run, two hits and three walks.

All three games of the series were pitcher's duels. Mechanicsburg also walked it off in Game 1, winning 4-3 on Nailor's RBI double in the seventh. Crater pitched a shutout and the Titans won 2-0 thanks to a two-run single by Kurt Seiders at home in Thursday's Game 2. And both staffs excelled once again Saturday before the Cardinals finally broke through.

Both teams will compete in the Kerrigan next weekend, with pool play Saturday before bracket play Sunday and Monday.

Susquehanna League: East Prospect took a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five championship series Saturday morning, prevailing in a suspended game from Thursday against York Township. But Township responded with a victory in Game 3 during the afternoon, sending the series to Sunday.

Game 2 was suspended with the teams tied 1-1 through eight innings, and it took until the 11th for the Pistons to plate the go-ahead run and hang on for the 2-1 win. Ryky Smith's double drove in Micah Striebig and Drake Renn shut down the York Township offense in the bottom of the frame. Renn and Ethan Saxe both pitched three innings after starters Josh Kreider and Tyler Page went all eight innings Thursday.

In Game 3, York Township took a 2-0 lead in the second before surrendering runs in the fourth and fifth. But Page's sacrifice fly gave the visitors a 3-2 advantage in the sixth, and Saxe finished off a complete game to keep Township's championship hopes alive. He allowed two unearned runs on five hits, while Nick Kreider went the distance for the Pistons and allowed three runs on five hits with five walks. Page had two RBIs and Jeffrey Deveney went 2 for 3 in the win.

Game 4 was set for 11 a.m. Sunday at York Township, with Game 5 at 2 p.m. back at East Prospect if necessary.