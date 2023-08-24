Local roundup: Jefferson evens Central League championship series on Crater's gem

Staff Report

York Dispatch

Sam Crater pitched a gem when Jefferson needed it most on Thursday night.

Crater fired a complete-game shutout, allowing three hits while striking out 13, to lead the Titans to a 2-0 home victory over Mechanicsburg in Game 2 of the Central League championship series. The best-of-three series is even at a game apiece.

Jefferson, the No. 3 seed in the league playoffs, scored both of its runs on Kurt Seiders' two-run single with two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the third. Seiders finished 1 for 2 with a walk, while leadoff man Joe Jasinski was 2 for 3 against Cardinals pitcher Christian Foltz.

No. 1 Mechanicsburg had its best chance in the top of the sixth, loading the bases with two outs. Ryland Yinger singled and Jager Nailor walked to start the frame, and Braden Kolmansberger drew a walk with two outs. Crater, though, induced a groundout by Dom Tozzi to end the threat. The right-hander issued another walk in the seventh but struck out Yinger to end it.

Yinger finished 2 for 3 to lead the Cardinal offense. Foltz, a lefty, pitched six innings and allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits while walking four and striking out six.

The decisive Game 3 is set for 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Mechanicsburg.

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE

East Prospect, York Township still tied as game suspended: At York Township, Game 2 of the Susquehanna League championship series was suspended due to darkness after eight innings with the teams tied 1-1. The visiting Pistons scored on Drake Renn's RBI single in the second, while York Township scored on an error in the bottom of the fourth. Tyler Page tossed eight innings for the hosts, allowing one run on three hits, while Josh Kreider pitched eight frames for East Prospect and gave up an unearned run on five hits.

The game will resume at 11 a.m. Saturday, with Game 3 of the best-of-five championship series to follow at East Prospect.

GIRLS' TENNIS

Red Lion 5, West York 0: At West York, Lexi Lakatosh and Laken Kelly both won their singles matches by 6-0, 6-0 scores for the Lions (2-0), while teammate Riley Wilson won the No. 3 singles match 6-2, 6-1. In doubles, Makaila De Velde and Nicole Kline won the No. 1 match 6-0, 6-0, while Gabby Linnell and Olivia Platt won the No. 2 match 7-6 (3), 6-4. West York fell to 0-2 with the loss.

South Western 5, Kennard-Dale 0: At Fawn Grove, the Mustangs (1-1) received straight-set singles wins from Kayley Skibicki (6-0, 6-2), Lily Smith (6-0, 6-1) and Ahsiana Basit (6-1, 7-5) to help them secure the non-divisional victory. Teammates Kloey Batchellor and Bryn Sheridan combined to win the No. 1 doubles match (6-2, 6-1), while Sierra Salazar and Ellie Baney won the No. 2 match 6-0, 6-0. Kennard-Dale dropped to 0-1 with the loss.