Local roundup: East Prospect, Mechanicsburg walk off with championship series wins

Staff Report

York Dispatch

East Prospect and Mechanicsburg both walked off with wins in Game 1 of their respective leagues' championship series in thrilling action Tuesday night.

The Pistons took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five Susquehanna League finals with a 5-4 win over York Township, while the Cardinals came back to secure a 4-3 triumph over Jefferson in the first game of the best-of-three Central League series.

East Prospect 5, York Township 4: The visitors led 4-1 in the middle of the fifth and took a 4-3 advantage into the bottom of the seventh, but a two-out error allowed the tying run to score and Drake Renn's double scored Brett Alaimo from second to clinch the walk-off win for the No. 1-seed Pistons.

Renn went 2 for 3 in the game with a run scored, while teammate Dylan Stoops pitched a complete game and allowed four earned runs on eight hits with 13 strikeouts. James Becker had an RBI single in the first, while East Prospect also scored on an error and a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

York Township's James Striebig tossed a complete game and allowed five runs (two earned) on seven hits with five walks and four punchouts. Micah Striebig gave the Susquehanna League's No. 3 seed a 2-1 advantage with a two-run double in the fourth and scored on a fielder's choice. Max Naill added an RBI on a groundout in the top of the fifth.

East Prospect will take a 1-0 series lead into Game 2 at 5:45 p.m. Thursday at York Township. Game 3 will be Saturday morning, with Games 4 and 5 both slated for Sunday if necessary.

Mechanicsburg 4, Jefferson 3: After the No. 3-seed Titans drilled a three-run homer in the top of the first, the top-seeded Cardinals answered with a single run in each of the first three frames. The tie held up until Jager Nailor's double scored Teed Wertz from second with no outs in the seventh to clinch the walk-off victory for county champion Mechanicsburg.

Nailor went 3 for 3 with a single, double, triple, RBI and run scored in the game. Teammate Jeff Lougee went 2 for 3 with the game-tying solo homer in the bottom of the third. Dom Tozzi pitched all seven innings and allowed three runs on five hits with four walks and six strikeouts. Braden Kolmansberger had an RBI double in the first and Kyle Otstot drove in a run on a groundout in the second.

Jefferson cleanup hitter Kurt Seiders launched a three-run homer with one out in the top of the first after Joe Jasinski and Tyler Troxel singled to lead off the game. Troxel finished 2 for 3 at the plate, while Brian Bossom took the loss after allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits in six innings.

Mechanicsburg can clinch the Central League championship with a win Thursday at Jefferson, where first pitch is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. Should the Titans extend the series, Game 3 will be played Saturday.

GIRLS' TENNIS

Dallastown 5, Lower Dauphin 0: At Lower Dauphin, the Wildcats (2-0) received straight-set singles wins from Namya Jindal, Elizabeth Tony and Katie Chronister — all by the score of 6-2, 6-3 — to help them secure the non-league victory. In doubles, teammates Brooke Schiavone and Saisha Jindal combined to win the No. 1 match 6-1, 6-3, while Claire Birkeland and Amishi Singla won the No. 2 match 6-1, 6-1.

Carlisle 5, West York 0: At Carlisle, the Bulldogs (0-1) were unable to capture a match and dropped the non-league road contest. McKenzie Ott and Navaeh Terry went to a tiebreak in the No. 2 doubles match.

New Oxford 5, Northern York 0: At Dillsburg, the Colonials (1-0) received straight-set singles victories from Anya Rosenbach (6-0, 6-1), Allison Horick (6-0, 6-1) and Kaelyn Balko (6-0, 6-0) to help them secure the non-league victory. In doubles, teammates Alex Wolf and Joslyn Loss combined to win the No. 1 match 6-0, 6-0, while Kylie Wampler and Emory Millar-Kellner won the No. 2 match 6-1, 6-0.

Spring Grove 3, Gettysburg 2

Hempfield 5, Central York 0