Baseball roundup: Matchups set for Susquehanna, Central League final series

The matchups are set for the Susquehanna and Central League championship series.

After East Prospect and York Township finished off semifinal sweeps Saturday to punch their tickets to the best-of-five Susquehanna League final, Mechanicsburg had to wait until Sunday afternoon to find out its Central League championship opponent. And Jefferson, with a 9-0 Game 3 road win over Mount Wolf, earned the final spot in this week's action.

The No. 3-seed Titans rebounded after dropping Game 1 to the No. 2 Wolves on Thursday, 4-1. Jefferson prevailed 3-1 in Saturday's Game 2 at home, then dominated Sunday to win the series.

Zach Reed slammed the door on Mount Wolf in Game 3 with a complete game shutout, allowing eight hits and no walks while striking out eight. His offense broke the game open with five runs in the top of the second inning and three more in the fourth.

The second-inning barrage came after Wolves pitcher Mark Burnside retired the first two batters of the frame. The first run scored after a hit-by-pitch and two singles, and a pair of walks ultimately forced in another run. Sam Crater then tripled on a line drive to center field, clearing the bases and giving Jefferson a 5-0 lead.

Crater added an RBI single in the fourth to make it 6-0, and Andrew Kramer drove in two more with a double to left that chased Burnside from the game. Kramer also homered in the seventh against Wolves reliever Drew Barshinger to finish 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Crater went 2 for 4 and drove in four, while Aaron Becker was 2 for 3 with an RBI of his own.

Burnside went 2 for 3 with a double in the cleanup spot for Mount Wolf but was charged with eight earned runs in 3 2/3 innings pitched. He allowed six hits, walked four and struck out five. Barshinger allowed no runs or hits besides Kramer's seventh-inning homer and fanned four in 3 1/3 relief innings.

Comeback complete: Jefferson's season was on the brink after Mount Wolf's 4-1 victory in Game 1 Thursday. That contest was tied 1-1 before Jesse Sargen launched a solo homer and Cody Brittain added a two-run shot in the bottom of the sixth. Brittain then finished off a complete game in the seventh.

The Wolves took a 1-0 lead in Saturday's fourth inning after Brittain singled with two outs, advanced to second on a passed ball, then advanced on a wild pickoff attempt and scored on another error in center field on the same play. That was the only damage done against Crater, though, who kept the deficit at one entering the bottom of the sixth. The Titans loaded the bases with one out for Jordan Witmer, whose single to center field brought home two runs. Becker then laid down a squeeze bunt, scoring Tyler Troxel and making it 3-1. That was more than enough for Crater, who allowed a two-out single but struck out the other three batters he faced in the seventh.

Crater fanned 10 in the game and allowed the lone unearned run on five hits. Ross Drawbaugh went 2 for 3 with a double to lead the Titans' offense. Mount Wolf's Hunter Merritt allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits in six innings, tallying three walks and three strikeouts.

Jefferson kept the momentum going into Sunday and came away with the series win. The Titans will have their hands full with Mechanicsburg, which won the Central League's regular-season title and beat East Prospect in the York County Championship Series, but they do have a win under their belt against the Cardinals on June 6. Now they'll get another chance on the big stage.

MORE CENTRAL LEAGUE

No. 1 Mechanicsburg 2, No. 4 Stoverstown 0: The county champion Cardinals rolled to a 10-0 victory Thursday, then followed with an 8-6 road triumph Saturday to complete the sweep.

Brady Ebbert launched a pair of three-run homers and Christian Foltz pitched a six-inning shutout to lead Mechanicsburg in Game 1. As of Monday morning, no stats were available for the Cardinals' 8-6 victory in Saturday's Game 2.

The Central League's best-of-three championship series begins Tuesday at 5:45 p.m. at Mechanicsburg. Game 2 will be Thursday at Jefferson, with Game 3 Saturday back at Mechanicsburg if necessary.

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE

No. 1 East Prospect 2, No. 7 Felton 0: The Pistons' bats dominated the series, slugging their way to a 14-4 win Thursday and a 14-2 victory Saturday.

Mark Schauren, Devin Strickler and Dylan Stoops all homered for East Prospect in the Game 2 rout. Schauren lifted a three-run shot in the top of the first to give the Pistons a 5-0 lead, while Strickler led off the second with a solo blast that made it 6-1. Stoops' three-run homer in the fifth made it 9-1, and East Prospect added two more in the frame before following with another three runs in the seventh.

Schauren finished 2 for 2 with a walk and four RBIs, while Stoops was 2 for 4 with four RBIs and three runs scored. Strickler went 2 for 5 and drove in two; Dan Wecker added two RBIs; and Dalton Renn drew three walks and scored three runs. Josh Kreider pitched all six innings and allowed two runs on three hits with five strikeouts. Collin Palmieri homered for Felton in the bottom of the fifth.

In Game 1, Ryky Smith was 3 for 3 with five RBIs and Renn was 2 for 2 with three RBIs as the Pistons cruised to a five-inning home win.

No. 3 York Township 2, No. 4 Conrads 0: It was a dominant weekend for York Township, which followed Thursday's 7-0 home win with a 13-3, six-inning rout on the road Saturday, which was keyed by a whopping nine runs in the top of the first.

York Township led off Game 2 with a single, two doubles and a two-run single to take a 3-0 lead. The visitors finished the inning with nine hits and two walks against two different Conrads pitchers. Reliever Channing Bratton kept York Township off the board until the sixth, when the offense broke through for four more singles and two walks. Conrads' three runs all came in the bottom of the third.

Stephen Meile went 3 for 4 with three RBIs to lead York Township, while Greg Ross was 2 for 4 and drove in two. Dave Miele, Jeffrey Deveney and Dennis Porter Jr. had two RBIs apiece. On the mound, Tyler Page allowed three runs on five hits in six innings to earn the win. Gavin Constein's RBI double in the third was the lone extra-base hit for Conrads.

York Township used just two pitchers in the series, as Ethan Saxe pitched a three-hit shutout Thursday. The team's pitching depth will certainly be tested this week in a best-of-five championship series, which begins at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at East Prospect.

CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

(x - if necessary)

Central League (best-of-three)

Game 1: Jefferson at Mechanicsburg, 5:45 p.m. Tuesday

Game 2: Mechanicsburg at Jefferson, 5:45 p.m. Thursday

Game 3 (x): Jefferson at Mechanicsburg, TBD Saturday

Susquehanna League (best-of-five)