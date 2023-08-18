Local roundup: Late homers lift Mount Wolf to Game 1 semifinal win over Jefferson

Staff Report

York Dispatch

Mount Wolf broke a sixth-inning tie with three runs on a pair of homers to capture a 4-1 home victory over Jefferson in Game 1 of the teams' Central League semifinal series.

Jesse Sargen broke the 1-1 tie with a one-out, solo homer, then Cody Brittain connected for a two-run shot with two outs to stretch the lead to three. Brittain then finished off a complete game in the seventh; the No. 2-seed Wolves' ace allowed an unearned run on four hits with three walks and 11 strikeouts.

The No. 3-seed Titans opened the scoring in the top of the first on Kurt Seiders' RBI groundout after Brittain walked the first two batters of the game. Mount Wolf responded in the bottom half with Mark Burnside's RBI triple, and the 1-1 score held up until the two-homer sixth.

Burnside finished 2 for 3, leading a Wolves offense that finished with six hits in total. Jefferson ace Brian Bossom pitched six innings and allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits with no walks and six punchouts. The bottom four hitters in the Titans' lineup had one hit apiece, while the top five went hitless.

Game 2 of the best-of-three series is set for 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Jefferson. If necessary, a winner-take-all Game 3 will be played Sunday afternoon at Mount Wolf.

MORE CENTRAL LEAGUE

Playoff semifinals, Game 1 (best-of-three)

Mechanicsburg 10, Stoverstown 0 (6 innings): At Mechanicsburg, Brady Ebbert went 2 for 4 with a pair of three-run homers to lead the No. 1-seed Cardinals to the victory. The first homer came in the bottom of the third, while the second came in the sixth. Teammate Christian Foltz pitched a six-inning shutout on the mound, allowing three singles and five walks while striking out eight. No. 4 Stoverstown will host Game 2 of the series at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE

Playoff semifinals, Game 1 (best-of-three)

York Township 7, Conrads 0: At York Township, Ethan Saxe pitched a three-hit shutout and struck out five to lead No. 3 York Township to the Game 1 home victory. Teammate Robert Leon went 2 for 4 with two RBIs; Jake Reichard went 2 for 3 with two RBIs; and Dennis Porter and Brady Lafever each went 2 for 3. For No. 4 Conrads, Mitchell Garber went 2 for 3 at the plate. Conrads will look to keep the series going with a Game 2 home win at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

East Prospect 14, Felton 4 (5 innings): At East Prospect, Ryky Smith led the No. 1-seed Pistons to the home victory by going 3 for 3 with two doubles, five RBIs and three runs scored. Teammate Dalton Renn went 2 for 2 with three RBIs, while Devin Strickler went 2 for 3 with three runs scored and an RBI. For the No. 7 Mad Dogs, Kameron Bayman went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. East Prospect now leads the series 1-0 and will look to advance with a win at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Felton.

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Panthers capture first place in Division I opener: At Royal Manchester Golf Links, the Central York golf team edged past Dallastown, 300-302, to take first place in the first York-Adams Division I golf tournament of the season. Northeastern followed in third place with 331, South Western took fourth with 353 and Spring Grove finished fifth with 369. Red Lion (390) placed sixth and New Oxford (463) took seventh. No individual scores were available as of Friday morning.