York Township walks off Hallam in thrilling night of local playoff baseball

Staff Report

York Dispatch

The Susquehanna and Central League playoffs featured four first-round Game 3s Tuesday night. All four went down to the wire.

Pitching gems led Stoverstown past Manchester and Jefferson over Glen Rock in the Central League, while another shutout vaulted Felton over Windsor in Susquehanna League action. But perhaps the biggest thrills of the night came at York Township, where the hosts walked off Hallam for a 7-6 victory in eight innings.

After seven back-and-forth frames, Micah Striebig singled to start the bottom of the eighth and scored on an Express miscue two batters later to score the series-clinching run. No. 3-seed York Township advanced to a semifinal matchup against No. 4 Conrads, which advanced Sunday by completing a sweep of Jacobus.

The teams traded runs in the first inning and No. 6 Hallam took a 2-1 lead in the top of the second before York Township plated four runs in the bottom half, highlighted by Dave Miele's go-ahead, three-run homer. The hosts added an insurance run in the fourth to take a 6-2 lead, but the Express got one back in the fifth and tied the game with three runs in the sixth.

York Township's James Streibig pitched all eight innings with his team's season on the line, allowing six runs (five earned) on eight hits with five walks and six strikeouts. Drew Dellinger allowed six runs (two earned) in five frames for Hallam, while Alex Tucci fired two scoreless frames before giving up the winning run with no outs in the eighth.

Micah Streibig finished 2 for 3 and scored twice for York Township, while Davie Miele was 2 for 4 with the three-run homer and Stephen Miele was also 2 for 4. For the Express, Carter Foote-Renwick went 2 for 3 with two runs scored, while teammate Derek Sheckard went 2 for 4 with two runs scored.

York Township will host Conrads at 5:45 p.m. Thursday evening to begin the semifinals. Game 2 will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Conrads, with Game 3 back at York Township at 1:30 p.m. Sunday if necessary.

MORE SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE

Felton 1, Windsor 0: At Windsor, Justin Ranker threw a complete-game shutout on the mound, allowing two singles and seven walks while striking out four, to lead the No. 7-seed Mad Dogs to the decisive Game 3 road victory. Teammate Jason Aspito provided the offense by connecting a leadoff solo homer in the top of the second. For the Cardinals, Connor Barto allowed one run on three hits with eight strikeouts in five innings pitched. Windsor put the tying run on first base twice in the seventh but was stifled by a double play and a strikeout to end it.

Felton, which went 7-30 in the regular season and beat Stewartstown in the play-in game, will now visit No. 1-seed East Prospect in the semifinals Thursday evening.

CENTRAL LEAGUE

Stoverstown 6, Manchester 0: At Stoverstown, Joe Yourgal pitched a complete game shutout to lead the Tigers (6-0) to the Game 3 home victory. He struck out five, walked two and allowed four hits while also going 3 for 3 at the plate with two RBIs and a run scored. Stoverstown's offense plated a run in the first, two in the second and three in the fifth to open up the lead. The Tigers had six hits as a group, with Nick Spangler going 1 for 2 with two runs scored. For No. 5 Manchester, Joe Capobianco went 2 for 3 with a double, while Alex Barger allowed six runs (one earned) on five hits in 4 1/3 innings to take the loss.

Stoverstown will face Central League regular-season champion and York County Championship Series winner Mechanicsburg in the semifinals.

Jefferson 3, Glen Rock 1: At Jefferson, Zach Reed led the No. 3-seed Titans to the decisive Game 3 victory by pitching a complete game and allowing one run on five hits with no walks and eight strikeouts. Jefferson scored on Sam Crater's RBI groundout in the first, Joe Jasinski's single in the second and AJ Baadte's single in the fourth, while Alex Hess had an RBI single for No. 6 Glen Rock in the third. Andrew Kramer went 2 for 3 with two runs scored to lead the Titans' offense, which tallied seven hits against three Glen Rock pitchers.

The Titans will take on No. 2 Mount Wolf in the semifinals starting Thursday. The Wolves earned a bye in the first round of the playoffs.

LOCAL TENNIS

York City-County Tennis Tournament

Men's & Women's Open Singles semifinals

Myers and Arbittier advance to men's final: At Farquhar Park, No. 1-seed Phil Myers defeated Andrew Clark 6-4, 6-4 to advance to the York City-County men's open singles final on Wednesday at Farquhar Park beginning at 5:30 p.m. He will face No. 2-seed Jonathan Arbittier, who defeated Ben Sentz by the scores of 6-2, 6-4.

Lakatosh and Steele move on to women's final: At Farquhar Park, No. 1-seed Lexie Lakatosh defeated Abbey Anderson 7-5, 6-0 to advance to the York City-County women's open singles final on Wednesday at Farquhar Park beginning at 5:30 p.m. She will face No. 2-seed Alisa Steele, who defeated Sophie Carson by the scores of 6-1, 6-0.