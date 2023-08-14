Conrads advances, four local baseball playoff series head to Game 3

Four of the five local baseball playoff series that began over the weekend will require a winner-take-all Game 3 on Tuesday night.

Windsor and Felton are set to go the distance in the Susquehanna League, as are York Township and Hallam. The Central League first-round series between Stoverstown and Manchester, as well as Jefferson and Glen Rock, are also even at a game apiece.

Conrads, with a 2-0 series win over Jacobus in the Susquehanna League's first round, was the only team to clinch a series win and punch its semifinals ticket. The league's No. 4 seed earned a 1-0 home win Saturday, then followed with a 4-2 triumph in eight innings on the road Sunday.

York County Championship Series:Mechanicsburg tops East Prospect in three-game set

Austin Dunlap lifted Conrads to the Game 1 win by pitching seven shutout innings, allowing five hits and three walks while striking out 11. The home team's lone run of the contest game on Emmett Simpson's steal of home in the bottom of the third inning. Conrads finished with two hits — one by Simpson and one by Gavin Constein — but it was enough for the win. Dunlap worked around trouble early, and after Constein threw out Shane Hulbert at the plate to end the top of the fifth, the left-hander retired the final six batters he faced.

Seven innings weren't enough Sunday, as Conrads scored twice in the top of the seventh to overcome a 2-0 deficit and added two more in the eighth to secure the sweep. Constein's RBI double and Mitchell Garber's RBI triple tied the game in the seventh, and Conrads loaded the bases with no outs in the eighth before scoring on a fielder's choice and Constein's single. Constein finished 3 for 4, while Steve Lehman and Randy Stewart pitched four innings each in the win. For Jacobus, Nolan Chronister was 2 for 2 and pitched 2 1/3 innings of relief but couldn't convert the save.

Conrads will join Susquehanna League regular-season champion East Prospect in the semifinals; the Pistons earned a first-round bye as they battled Mechanicsburg in the York County Championship Series. The rest of the final four is still to be determined.

MORE SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE

No. 2 Windsor 1, No. 7 Felton 1: The Cardinals cruised to a 13-1 win on the road in five innings Saturday, but the Mad Dogs bounced back with a 5-3 road victory Sunday to extend the series and force a Game 3 in Windsor at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Windsor held a 1-0 lead through three innings in Game 1, then erupted for five runs in the fourth and seven in the fifth. Connor Dewees' three-run homer helped break the game open in the fourth, while Brandon White added a three-run triple in the fifth and Julian Bailey went 3 for 3 in the game. Shawn Wilson allowed one run on three hits in five innings in the easy victory, but the series wasn't over.

On Sunday, the Mad Dogs plated four runs in the top of the sixth, all with two outs, to break a 1-1 tie and held on for the win. Quinton McNew capped the rally with a two-run single; Chandler Powell had an RBI double in the frame and finished 2 for 3; and David Miller was 2 for 3 with a homer in the top of the second. Josh Sutton pitched a complete game for Felton, while Dewees went 3 for 4 with two RBIs for Windsor.

No. 3 York Township 1, No. 6 Hallam 1: The Express opened the weekend with a 2-1 comeback victory on the road, only for York Township to respond with a 13-2 thumping on Sunday. The series will be back at York Township for Tuesday's deciding game.

Hallam trailed 1-0 through four innings Saturday, but Nathaniel Brown's RBI double tied the game in the fifth and a bases-loaded fielder's choice put the Express on top in the sixth. That was enough for Alex Tucci, who allowed one run on five hits with no strikeouts in the win. Ethan Saxe took the complete-game loss for York Township.

Sundya's game was close through four innings, as York Township held a 4-2 lead before scoring three runs in each of the final three frames to pull away. Jeffrey Deveney finished 3 for 4 with three RBIs; Robert Leon was also 3 for 4; and Max Naill was 2 for 5 and drove in four. Lefty Tyler Page pitched seven innings in the victory.

CENTRAL LEAGUE

No. 3 Jefferson 1, No. 6 Glen Rock 1: It looked like the Titans might cruise to a sweep after their 8-0 road win Saturday, but Glen Rock responded with a 4-1 win Sunday. Game 3 is Tuesday at Jefferson.

The Titans led 7-0 after four innings in Game 1 and cruised to the finish. Kurt Seiders and Andrew Kramer both went 2 for 2, with Seiders driving in two, while pitchers Sam Crater and Brian Bossom combined to allow just one hit in seven shutout frames.

Glen Rock, though, broke a 1-1 tie Sunday on Brendan Martin's sixth-inning RBI triple and Ben Koller's ensuing RBI single. Brandon Purdy earned the complete-game victory for Glen Rock, allowing an unearned run on five hits. Jordan Witmer had an RBI single in the second inning for the Titans.

No. 4 Stoverstown 1, No. 5 Manchester 1: In the rematch of last year's Tom Kerrigan Memorial Tournament final, the Tigers started strong by earning a 7-0 home win Saturday. The Indians answered with a 4-3 walk-off win Sunday, forcing a Game 3 Tuesday at Stoverstown.

Derek Huff led the way on the mound in Game 1 for the Tigers, pitching a three-hit shutout with two walks and three strikeouts. Xavier Bonilla drilled a two-run homer in a three-run third inning that gave Stoverstown a 4-0 lead. Nick Spangler also drove in two runs, while Brandon Warner and Chris Mattison each had two hits.

Adam Kipp delivered the walk-off hit for Manchester on Sunday. No statistics were available for the game as of Monday afternoon.

YORK COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

CL Mechanicsburg 2, SL East Prospect 1: The Cardinals captured their second county title in three years, once again defeating the Pistons for the crown. Mechanicsburg rolled to a 10-1 road win Saturday, but fell 3-1 Sunday afternoon to force a winner-take-all contest right after. The bats woke up again in Game 3, as the Cardinals clinched the championship with a 9-3 victory.

Matt Ilgenfritz's two-run homer in the fourth inning of Game 1 gave Mechanicsburg a 7-0 lead, and the Cardinals cruised to the win thanks to pitcher Reese Young (six innings, one run, seven hits) and an offense that finished with 13 hits. Maika Niu went 3 for 5 with an RBI, while Nick Keane and Teed Wertz drove in two runs apiece.

Pistons ace Dylan Stoops went the distance in Sunday's Game 2, allowing an unearned run on four hits with three walks and eight strikeouts. Ryan Flury had a two-run single in the third and Bren Taylor added an RBI single in the fourth, while the Cardinals' lone run came on a Stoops error in the fifth. Kyle Otstot pitched seven innings for Mechanicsburg, allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits.

Game 3 was tied 2-2 entering the bottom of the third, when the Cardinals plated four runs to take control. Shawn Karpitis' two-run single gave Mechanicsburg the lead for good, and after East Prospect trimmed the lead to 6-3, the hosts pulled away with three more in the sixth. Niu pitched seven innings to earn the win, allowing three runs (one earned) on five hits with seven punchouts. He also went 2 for 3 at the plate, as did Keane and Anderson French.

Both Mechanicsburg and East Prospect have earned berths into the Tom Kerrigan Memorial Tournament over Labor Day weekend. But they've got more work to do in the league playoffs between now and then.