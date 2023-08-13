Mechanicsburg tops East Prospect for York County baseball championship

Ryan Vandersloot

For The York Dispatch

MECHANICSBURG — After dropping Game 1 of the York County Championship Series against Central League champion Mechanicsburg Saturday afternoon, Susquehanna League champion East Prospect was looking to make it a long day of baseball Sunday.

Turning to longtime ace Dylan Stoops in Game 2, the Pistons rode the arm of the southpaw and the bats of veterans Ryky Smith and Bren Taylor to a 3-1 triumph to even things up.

Getting their wish, the Pistons quickly jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead in Game 3, which began 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 2. Without the mastery of Stoops — who threw 120 pitches in his complete-game effort — on the bump, the Pistons struggled to shut down the Cardinals lineup.

Mechanicsburg peppered the Pistons with 11 hits while plating nine runs in the series clincher, as the home team ended a five-plus hour marathon of contests with a 9-3 victory. The triumph marked the second county crown for the Cardinals in three seasons, each of which came against East Prospect.

“We finally got the trophy back home here in Mechanicsburg,” Cardinals standout Maika Niu said. “It was a long day, but it was worth it.”

Niu, who plays collegiately for the University of New Orleans, batted leadoff and collected two hits to go with an RBI. The right-hander also started Game 3, where he allowed just one earned run and five hits over seven innings to earn the victory.

“Our attitude was simple,” Niu said. “We just can’t lose. Can’t lose that third game. We just wanted to win it.”

After a season in which the Central League dominated interleague play with the Susquehanna League, Niu admitted Mechanicsburg may not have entered Sunday with its usual intensity and zeal. The Cardinals pounded 13 hits in Saturday’s 10-1 triumph over East Prospect.

“I felt like we were all just a little bit too laid back that first game,” Niu said. “We kind of put on the brakes, and you can’t really do that against a great pitcher like Stoops. He just did his thing.”

Niu must have taken note, as he was equally as dominant in Game 3. After allowing two runs over the first three innings — another was gunned down at the plate on a terrific throw by centerfielder Nick Keane that napped Devin Strickler — Niu held the Pistons to just two hits and a run over the final four frames to earn the win.

“It feels great, I guess,” Niu said. “It was a really long day, so I’m ready to go home and rest.”

While both the Pistons and Cardinals have earned berths into the Tom Kerrigan Memorial Tournament over Labor Day weekend, Niu will not be among the players who will suit up for the longtime manager Bill Rickenbach over the holiday. Niu will instead be heading to New Orleans for his sophomore campaign. This was his last game for Mechanicsburg this summer, and he went out on a high note.

While Sunday didn’t end in the manner the Susquehanna League champs were hoping for, they were happy the series didn’t end in an ugly sweep.

“They didn’t think this was going to a Game 3,” Stoops said. “But that was my job today. I had to get it to a Game 3 and anything can happen. Unfortunately the breaks just didn’t go our way.”

Stoops and his mates would love nothing more than to exact a similar revenge at the Kerrigan like they did a season ago, when they eliminated Mechanicsburg en route to a semifinal appearance. Even better, a Kerrigan crown would also mark the first time ever that a Susquehanna League club has won the historic title.

“We’ve had our share of success (in the Kerrigan) over the past handful of years,” Stoops said. “We made it to the finals once and the final four a couple other times. I know that the guys here on this team are eager to see this team make some history.”

NOTES: Taylor, a Millersville grad who helped lead the Marauders to the Division II World Series this spring, collected four hits over the two contests, while Smith tallied three hits and an RBI. Ryan Flury drove in two runs in Game 2 with a single that put East Prospect up 3-0. Stoops struck out eight and helped eliminate the tying run in the seventh inning with a perfectly timed pickoff.