Local roundup: Felton tops Stewartstown in Susquehanna League play-in game

Staff Report

York Dispatch

Felton picked up the first playoff win of the local summer baseball season Thursday, beating Stewartstown 15-7 in five innings in the Susquehanna League's play-in game.

The No. 7-seed Mad Dogs (8-30) broke the game open with seven runs in the bottom of the second inning and added six more in the third to take a 15-4 lead. The No. 8-seed Vets (7-31) led 4-2 as the teams traded pairs of runs early, but could only manage three fourth-inning tallies in the comeback effort.

Kameron Bayman led Felton at the plate by going 2 for 4 with a two-run homer in the third, collecting four RBIs and scoring twice. Jason Aspito went 2 for 4 with a solo shot in the third and finished with three runs scored and two RBIs. Collin Balmieri and Will Plappert both finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs, while Justin Ranker walked three times at the plate and pitched 3 2/3 innings to earn the victory on the mound. The Mad Dogs finished with 12 hits and six walks.

For the Vets, Brian Romig went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, while Jason Williams' two-run single in the first opened the scoring. Williams took the loss on the mound after pitching 1 2/3 innings and allowing nine runs (two earned) on seven hits. Only six of Felton's 15 runs were earned.

With the win, Felton moves on to the quarterfinal round of the playoffs and will face Windsor in a best-of-three series. The No. 2-seed Cardinals will host Game 1 at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with the Mad Dogs hosting Game 2 at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. If necessary, Game 3 will be played in Windsor at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY

Susquehanna League

Conrads 9, East Prospect 6: At East Prospect, the Pistons loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh with no outs trailing 9-5, but Conrads relief pitcher Josh Knaub was able to thaw the threat by inducing a double play and stopping the rally. For Conrads (20-17), Gavin Constein went 4 for 5 at the plate with three runs scored; Mitchell Garber went 3 for 5 with two RBIs and two runs scored; and Loch Williams went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. For the Pistons (24-13), Drake Renn went 2 for 3 with two RBIs; Dan Wecker went 2 for 3 with an RBI; and James Becker went 2 for 4.

WEEKEND SCHEDULE

x - if necessary

York County Championship Series

Game 1: Mechanicsburg at East Prospect, Saturday, 11:30 a.m.

Game 2: East Prospect at Mechanicsburg, Sunday, 1 p.m.

Game 3 (x): East Prospect at Mechanicsburg, Sunday, 3 p.m.

Susquehanna League Playoffs

No. 2 Windsor vs. No. 7 Felton; No. 3 York Township vs. No. 6 Hallam; No. 4 Conrads vs. No. 5 Jacobus

Game 1 at higher seed, 10:30 a.m. Saturday

Game 2 at lower seed, 1:30 p.m. Sunday

Game 3 (x) at higher seed, 5:45 p.m. Tuesday

Central League Playoffs

No. 3 Jefferson vs. No. 6 Glen Rock; No. 4 Stoverstown vs. No. 5 Manchester