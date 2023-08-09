Local roundup: Manchester trio pitches combined no-hitter at Glen Rock

Staff Report

York Dispatch

Three Manchester pitchers combined for a no-hitter in a 5-0 road win over Glen Rock on the final day of the York Central League's regular season.

Alex Barger and Kody Reeser tossed three innings each, both striking out five, while Konnor Reeser slammed the door with a pair of strikeouts in the final frame. Glen Rock's only baserunners came on a pair of second-inning walks and an error to lead off the bottom of the fourth.

The Indians (20-10-2) opened the scoring with three runs in the top of the first. Spencer Rhoads drove in the game's first run with a two-out single, and after an error placed runners on second and third, Adam Kipp's grounder to shortstop was misplayed and two more runs came across. The 3-0 score held until the fifth, when Kyle Welch laced a two-run double to center field.

Austin Allison went 2 for 2 with two walks to lead the Manchester offense, which finished with six hits as a group. For Glen Rock (16-16), Joey Smith was charged with the loss after allowing five runs (three earned) on seven hits in five innings pitched. Logan Houser threw two shutout innings in relief.

Both teams will now prepare for the Central League playoffs beginning this weekend.

High school football:Kennard-Dale football looks to continue raising the standard in 2023

Racing:Local schedule adjusted with 410 sprints in Iowa for Knoxville Nationals

MORE CENTRAL LEAGUE

Stoverstown 6, Mechanicsburg 5 (8 innings): At Mechanicsburg, Xavier Bonilla's leadoff homer in the top of the eighth broke a 5-5 tie and ended up clinching the victory for the Tigers (21-11). Bonilla finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs, while teammate Nick Spangler went 1 for 2 with two runs scored and Chris Mattison connected for a two-run double in the top of the third. For the league champion Cardinals (28-3-1), Brady Ebbert connected for a three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game at 5-5, while Nick Keane went 2 for 3 and scored twice.

Mount Wolf 10, South Mountain 6: At Dillsburg, the Wolves (28-4) plated four runs in the top of the seventh to break the 6-6 tie and went on to capture the road victory. Steve Pokopec's RBI double gave Mount Wolf the lead, and Ryan Gray added an RBI triple later in the frame. Gray finished 3 for 4 with two RBIs, while Quinn Shindler was 3 for 3 with two RBIs and Jesse Sargen was 3 for 3 with three runs scored. For the Sox (10-21-1), Cameron Kearns went 2 for 3 with a double and a run scored.

Vikings 11, Pleasureville 0 (5 innings): At Pleasureville, Jose Pena led the Vikings (7-25) to the road victory by throwing a five-inning, one-hit shutout with six strikeouts and six walks. The visitors pulled away with eight runs in the top of the fifth. Richard Santiago connected for a two-run homer in the frame. Teammate Trent Ketterman finished 2 for 3 with an RBI triple; Cory Wise went 2 for 3 with an RBI double; and Michael Santiago went 2 for 4. With the loss, Pleasureville falls to 5-25-1.

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE

Jacobus 15, Felton 3 (5 innings): At Jacobus, Reed Wagner led the Jackals (17-20) to the home victory by going 3 for 3 at the plate with three RBIs and two runs scored. Teammate Kenny Runkel connected for a grand slam in the bottom of the second, while Brenden Delridge went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs scored. For the Mad Dogs (7-30), Kameron Bayman and Justin Ranker each went 2 for 3.

Conrads 11, Stewartstown 0 (6 innings): At Conrads, Auston Dunlap led Conrads (19-17) to the home victory by going 2 for 4 at the plate, including a grand slam in the bottom of the sixth to put the game out of reach. Teammate Jonathan Karlheim went 2 for 3 with an RBI, while Loch Williams collected three RBIs. Conrads pitchers Josh Knaub, Randy Stewart, Steve Lehman and Channing Bratton combined to throw a five-hitter on the mound. With the loss, the Vets finish the regular season at 7-30.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Conrads is set to visit East Prospect in the final Susquehanna League game of the regular season at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, with Windsor visiting Pleasureville in an interleague matchup. The local postseason starts Thursday with Stewartstown taking on Felton in the Susquehanna League's play-in game.

League champions Mechanicsburg and East Prospect will meet for the York County Championship Series this weekend, with Game 1 at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Mechanicsburg and Game 2 at 1 p.m. Sunday at East Prospect. If necessary, a winner-take-all Game 3 will be played shortly after Game 2 on Sunday afternoon.

Both teams have byes in their respective league playoffs, which also begin this weekend.

Thursday's winner between Felton and Stewartstown will battle No. 2-seed Windsor, while No. 3 York Township will meet No. 6 Hallam and No. 4 Conrads will take on No. 5 Jacobus in the Susquehanna League's best-of-three first round. Games will be played Saturday at the higher seed, Sunday at the lower seed and Tuesday if necessary at the higher seed.

The Central League playoff schedule includes No. 3 Jefferson visiting No. 6 Glen Rock on Saturday before hosting Game 2 on Sunday, while No. 4 Stoverstown hosts No. 5 Manchester for Game 1 before making the road trip Sunday. Mount Wolf is the second seed in the league playoffs.

STANDINGS

Central League: Mechanicsburg 28-3-1, Mount Wolf 28-4, Jefferson 22-9-1, Stoverstown 21-11, Manchester 20-10-2, Glen Rock 16-16, South Mountain 10-21-1, Vikings 7-25, Pleasureville 5-25-1

Susquehanna League: East Prospect 24-12, Windsor 21-15, York Township 21-16, Conrads 19-17, Jacobus 17-20, Hallam 14-23, Felton 7-30, Stewartstown 7-30