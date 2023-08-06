Weekend roundup: Mechanicsburg tops Mount Wolf, secures Central League title

Mechanicsburg stormed back in the late innings and secured the York Central League regular-season title with an 8-5 home victory over Mount Wolf on Saturday morning.

The Cardinals trailed 5-1 entering the bottom of the fifth before breaking through with three runs in the inning and leveling the score in the sixth. Then Mika Niu launched a three-run homer off Wolves ace Cody Brittain to give Mechanicsburg the 8-5 advantage, which Kyle Otstot preserved by finishing off a complete game in the seventh.

Mechanicsburg improved to 28-2-1 with the win, giving them 85 points in the standings. Mount Wolf fell to 27-4, rendering the Wolves (81 points) incapable of catching the Cardinals with one game remaining.

Mount Wolf jumped in front with three runs in the top of the first, gave one back in the bottom half and maintained the 3-1 lead through the fourth. Brittain stretched the margin to four with a two-run double in the top of the fifth, but after a dropped third strike began the frame, he surrendered a two-out RBI double and single to bring Mechanicsburg within one. Then came the dagger off the bat of Niu in the sixth.

Niu went 2 for 4 with four RBIs to lead the Cardinals' offense. Ty Kaunas was 3 for 3 with an RBI. Otstot allowed 10 hits and three walks in seven innings but held the Wolves to five runs (three earned).

Brittain was charged with five earned runs on nine hits while striking out 10 in six innings, and he finished 3 for 4 with three RBIs at the plate. Steve Pokopec had Mount Wolf's other RBI on a first-inning groundout.

SATURDAY SCOREBOARD

Several teams finished their regular seasons over the weekend, while a few have makeup games scheduled for early this week. After the York County Championship Series between first-place teams Mechanicsburg at East Prospect, both leagues will hold their playoffs before the Tom Kerrigan Memorial Tournament.

Central League: Stoverstown used a five-run sixth inning to pull away from Glen Rock and secure a 9-2 home win. Marcus Rivera and Levi Krause each homered for the Tigers (20-11), while Austin Rickrode tallied three RBIs and Derek Huff allowed two runs on four hits in a complete game. Brandon Purdy pitched 5 2/3 innings for Glen Rock (16-15).

Tyler Troxel drilled a three-run homer to cap off a five-run first inning as Jefferson dispatched Pleasureville, 10-0, in six innings at home. Zach Reed and AJ Baadte combined to allow just two hits for the Titans (22-9-1). The Hawks fell to 5-24-1.

The Vikings scored five runs in the first two innings and held on for a 5-2 home win over South Mountain. Hank Leighty led the Vikings (6-25) by going 3 for 3 at the plate, while Alex Rohrbaugh pitched a complete game on the mound and allowed one earned run on nine hits. Cam Kearns and Toby Sponseller each went 2 for 4 for the Sox (10-20-1).

Susquehanna League: After East Prospect secured the regular-season title with a pair of wins against York Township during the week, the Pistons added a 10-0 win Saturday morning before falling 2-1 in the afternoon. JT Weaver pitched six one-hit innings and Bren Taylor and Brett Alaimo combined for seven RBIs in the opener for East Prospect (24-12). Ethan Saxe and James Streibig kept the Pistons' bats quiet as York Township (21-16) salvaged one win from the four-game series.

In a nine-inning thriller, Conrads outlasted Hallam for a 5-3 road victory. Mitchell Garber and Loch Williams had RBI doubles in the ninth to give Conrads (18-17) the lead, while Logan Root and Austin Dunlap combined to allow just three runs on 13 hits. Parker Strayer went 4 for 5 with an RBI to lead the Express (14-23).

Jacobus slugged its way to eight runs in the second inning and nine more in the third en route to a 17-4 road victory over Stewartstown. Collin Slenker homered and finished 2 for 3 with four RBIs for the Jackals (16-20), while Nathan Chronister drove in five. The Vets (7-27) managed four runs on six hits against Jacobus pitcher Josh Royer.

Windsor jumped on Felton with seven runs in the first and cruised to a 17-3 home triumph in five innings. Brandon White led the charge by going 2 for 2 with two walks and driving in four. Jason Krieger had three hits for the Cardinals (21-15), while Shawn Wilson cruised through five innings pitched. The Mad Dogs dropped to 7-29.

Windsor also earned a 9-3 win at Stewartstown on Friday. Adam Whitman pitched a complete game, while Cole Daugherty homered and the Cardinals received three hits apiece from Kieran Kearns and Sam Dolinger.

STANDINGS

Central League: Mechanicsburg 28-2-1, Mount Wolf 27-4, Jefferson 22-9-1, Stoverstown 20-11, Manchester 19-10-2, Glen Rock 16-15, South Mountain 10-20-1, Vikings 6-25, Pleasureville 5-24-1

Susquehanna League: East Prospect 24-12, Windsor 21-15, East Prospect 21-16, Conrads 18-17, Jacobus 16-20, Hallam 14-23, Stewartstown 7-27, Felton 7-29