Local roundup: Jacobus uses 15-run inning to surge past Stewartstown

Staff Report

York Dispatch

A 15-run eruption in the bottom of the third inning spurred Jacobus to an 18-12 Susquehanna League home victory in six frames over Stewartstown on Thursday. The visiting Vets led 10-0 before the Jackals' surge.

After a scoreless first inning, Stewartstown piled up seven runs in the top of the second and added three in the third. But everything changed in the bottom half, which was highlighted by both a three-run homer and two-run homer by Brenden Deldridge. The inning began with nine straight hits and included 14 total knocks knocks, two sacrifice flies and two errors.

Jacobus (15-20) gave two runs back in the top of the fourth but answered with three in the bottom of the fifth. The Jackals finished with 21 hits, while Stewartstown (7-25) recorded 12.

Deldridge went 3 for 4 with seven total RBIs; Brandon Ritchey was 4 for 4 with three runs scored and two RBIs; Camden Flinchbaugh was 2 for 3 with two triples, two RBIs and two runs scored; Jason Johnson was 2 for 3 with two runs scored; and Shane Hulbert was 2 for 3 with two RBIs for the Jackals. Joshua Monturo earned the win after entering in the third inning and pitching the final four frames.

For the Vets, Matt Buckery went 2 for 5 with a two-run homer in the fourth, a double and five RBIs. Teammate Joseph Thomas drilled a three-run homer during the seven-run second and finished 2 for 5 in the game. Jason Williams started the game on the mound but was pulled with no outs in the third and charged with nine runs allowed; Jere Preston pitched the rest of the game, allowing nine runs (three earned) in three innings to take the loss.

MORE SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE

East Prospect 9, York Township 3: At East Prospect, Josh Kreider pitched a complete game and allowed one earned run on four hits to lead the Pistons (23-11) to the home victory, which locked up first place in the season standings. Teammates Devin Strickler went 2 for 4 with three RBIs; Dylan Stoops went 3 for 4 with two RBIs; Bren Taylor went 3 for 3; and while Brett Alaimo went 2 for 4 with an RBI. For York Township (20-15), Nicholas Hardesty went 1 for 1 with an RBI.

Windsor 6, Felton 3: At Felton, Hunter Sentz went the distance on the mound and allowed three runs on seven hits with eight strikeouts to lead the Cardinals (19-15) to the road victory. Teammate Connor Dewees went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, while Julian Bailey went 2 for 4. For the Mad Dogs (7-28), Kameron Bayman went 2 for 3; Jason Aspito connected for two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth; and Trevor Gill allowed four runs (one earned) on seven hits in six innings pitched to take the loss.

Conrads 14, Hallam 5: At Conrads, the home team trailed 5-3 entering the bottom of the sixth before exploding for 11 runs to take the lead for good. Individually for Conrads (17-17), Nolan Boushell went 2 for 4 with a grand slam in the bottom of the sixth to cap off the 11-run inning. Boushell also pitched the final 1 1/3 frames in shutout fashion to pick up the win. Teammate Channing Bratton and Cody Fatta each went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, while Gavin Constein went 2 for 2 with two runs scored. For the Express (14-22), Alex Tucci went 3 for 3 with a solo homer in the top of the sixth, while Ethan Shimmel went 2 for 3 with a two-run homer in the same inning.

CENTRAL LEAGUE

Jefferson 0, Mechanicsburg 0 (9 innings): At Jefferson, neither team was able to push a run across and the game was called due to darkness after nine frames. For the Titans (21-9-1), Jon Kibler pitched the first four innings and Andrew Kramer went the final five, with the duo combining to allow seven hits and one walk while striking out nine. For the Cardinals (26-2-1), Reese Young allowed one hit and one walk in six innings pitched, while Nathan Blasick struck out six in three hitless frames of relief. With the tie, each team receives one point in the standings. Mechanicsburg now trails 27-3 Mount Wolf by an 81-79 tally entering the teams' meeting Saturday.

Glen Rock 6, Pleasureville 3: At Glen Rock, Trevor Walzl's one-out RBI single in the bottom of the sixth broke up a 3-3 tie by scoring Connor Pickle from second for the go-ahead and eventual winning run for Glen Rock (16-14). Teammate Logan Houser pitched a complete game, allowing two earned runs on four hits with nine strikeouts. Josh Heyne went 2 for 4 with a solo homer in the first, while Alex Hess went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored. For the Hawks (5-23-1), Zachary Williamson went 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

Manchester 9, Vikings 2: At Manchester, Michael Houseal led the Indians (19-10-2) to the home victory by throwing a complete game and allowing two runs on five hits. Teammates Robby Elzinga, Pete Capobianco and Derek Gross all went 2 for 3 with an RBI, while Austin Allison went 2 for 4 with an RBI. For the Vikings (5-25), Trent Ketterman went 2 for 4 with a run scored.

Stoverstown 11, South Mountain 0 (5 innings): At Stoverstown, Joe Yourgal led the Tigers (18-11) to the easy home victory by throwing five shutout innings, giving up four hits and striking out six. Teammate Tanner Hoffman went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, while Xavier Bonilla went 1 for 3 with two RBIs. For the Sox (10-19-1), Tyler Yohn went 2 for 2 at the plate.

WEDNESDAY'S GAMES

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE

York Township 3, Conrads 2 (8 innings): At Conrads, Gregory Ross scored from second with two outs in the top of the eighth on a Conrads miscue to plate the go-ahead and eventual winning run for York Township. Tyler Page threw a complete game on the mound, allowing two runs on six hits while striking out eight to pick up the win. For Conrads (15-17), Josh Knaub pitched a complete game and gave up three runs (two earned) on five hits to take the loss, while teammate Jonathan Karlheim went 1 for 2 at the plate with a double and a run scored.

CENTRAL LEAGUE

Stoverstown 3, Pleasureville 2: At Stoverstown, Marcus Rivera drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh to secure the walk-off victory for the Tigers. Teammate Austin Rickrode went 2 for 3 with an RBI and Chris Mattison connected for a solo homer in the bottom of the fifth. Joe Yourgal picked up the win after throwing two innings of shutout relief. For the Hawks (5-22-1), Isiaih Dull and Collin Boldt both went 2 for 2 at the plate, while Kolton Haifley connected for a solo homer in the top of the fourth.